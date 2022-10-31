College Republicans hosts the Believe in AMerica, Fight for America Rally to educate voters

As midterm elections draw near, Liberty University’s College Republicans club hosted the Believe in America, Fight for America Rally to acquaint students with Conservative candidates and inform them about the current challenges facing the nation.

According to the chairman of Liberty University’s College Republicans, Jesse Hughes, the event was planned months beforehand and aimed not only at informing students but also encouraging them to get actively involved in the political process.

“This event will hopefully help spark a fire in students to want to see change and to motivate them to get involved,” Hughes said. “Not just through voting, but hopefully through door-knocking efforts, through volunteering (and) through poll working. (We hope they will) be able to go out and actually get involved in the community and try and make a difference through those various channels.”

Marty Misjuns opened by speaking on the need to get involved by voting. He was followed by fellow Lynchburg City Council candidates Larry Taylor and Stephanie Reed.

Hughes delivered his speech on the hope for America, and Wendell Walker, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, followed Hughes and spoke about Liberty’s role in Virginia politics.

Delegate Nick Freitas encouraged students to have courage in the face of challenges and to take the responsibility to defend their freedoms seriously.

Rep. Bob Good and former North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker closed the night by promoting traditional American ideals as the cure for the progressive policies they believe have created much of the divisive outlook in American society.

According to Hughes, what made the lineup of speakers special was their different conservative

perspectives.

“Each individual comes from a unique background and from a unique experience, and they have a unique perspective on the things that are going on. It’s great to hear from all of them,” Hughes said.

Students attending the event found the opportunity to hear from all the speakers beneficial.

“It’s great to have all of these notable people,” senior Riley Ares said. “I don’t often get to see them or hear them in person, so that’s definitely

a plus.”

Others saw the event as a great way to get information on the political topics that are at the top of Republican delegates’ and City Council members’ to-do lists.

“I’m very excited to hear from some substantial Republican voices from this part of the country,” freshman Silas Pearson said. “I hope to get an insight into where the party is going at this time.”

Hughes summed up the club’s mission by saying that he wants to see these kinds of events promote biblical principles in the political process.

“The College Republicans’ main motivation, not just for this event, but for everything we do as a club is to, within the sphere of conservative politics, keep Christ at the center, put America first and elect candidates that will do both of those things as well,” Hughes said.

Hughes said that while the Liberty College Republicans club does not currently have another rally set in stone, he encourages students to visit @crlu71 on Instagram for more

club information.

