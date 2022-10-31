104 employers set up booths to help students network with professionals

Liberty University Career Services hosted its Ministry Fair in the LaHaye Multipurpose Center Oct. 25, welcoming 104 employers in the field of ministry.

The Ministry Fair provided a multitude of opportunities to Liberty’s student body which included internships, part-time jobs, full-time jobs and volunteer positions. The opportunities at the Ministry Fair were not confined to ministry majors only, but they were open to all majors, including business, communications, digital media and more.

“What makes the Ministry Fair unique from other fairs is that there are a lot of traditional vocational ministry opportunities provided, but there’s also a lot of other opportunities offered in these supporting staff roles,” Jonathan Tripp, marketing and communications specialist for Liberty University’s Career Services, said. “Within the ministry sphere, they also need video editors, human resource specialists, counselors and accountants to name a few.”

Some of the ministries in attendance included Bellevue Baptist Church, Crosslink Community Church, Greater Europe Mission, the Museum of the Bible, Samaritan’s Purse, Summit Institute and Journey Christian Fellowship.

Diallo Smith, a Liberty University graduate and Summit Institute employee, said the Summit Institute has a partnership with Liberty for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

“Summit offers a variety of ministries. The ministry that I specifically serve in is in ethnic unity and counseling,” Smith said. “So, we’re looking for people who are passionate about ethnic unity and also people who are interested in counseling, and our program is designed for undergraduate students but also postgraduate students. So, you can get a continued education because we partner with Liberty for schooling and also Southeastern Baptist Seminary.”

The Ministry Fair also had a headshot booth where students could get a free professional headshot, a service that can be very expensive elsewhere.

Some of the employers noted that Liberty students stand out from their peers.

Jordan Dinsmore with Journey Christian Fellowship said they seek students who are moldable and willing to serve.

“We’re looking for somebody who is on fire for the Lord but that is truly moldable and can serve all across the board,” Dinsmore said. “We’ve had great success in the past with Liberty students. Actually, there were some Liberty students who were interning when I was in youth, and they cultivated my worship talent and totally discipled me and turned me into who I am today.”

Smith also echoed this sentiment, saying that Liberty programs set Liberty students apart from those attending other colleges.

“What makes Liberty students different is that when Liberty students come to the institute, they have a lot more experience in ministry,” Smith said. “Liberty’s programs design us to constantly get experience, like with internships, so that when we get into roles like these that are very high capacity, we thrive really well.”

Liberty University senior Sarah Dybalski said she enjoyed her time at the Ministry Fair and found it to be helpful.

“Even if you are not about to graduate or even if you are about to graduate, it’s important to get to know what is out there and what is available,” Dybalski said, “not only for yourself but for others. That’s the essence of ministry, and being able to connect with people and create those networking opportunities is huge.”

Career Services hosted numerous Career Fairs this semester, including the Engineering Career Fair, the Nursing Career Fair, the All Majors Career Fair and the Camp Career Fair.

The next upcoming Career Fair is the Virtual All Majors Career Fair Nov. 8 from 4-7 p.m. The Virtual All Majors Career Fair will be conducted through Handshake. Additionally, during this fair, students will have the opportunity to sign up for group sessions as well as one-on-one sessions

with employers.

For more information about upcoming Career Fairs, go to @LibertyUCareers on Instagram.

