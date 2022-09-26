CFAW Recap Fall 2022

Liberty University welcomed prospective students and their families to campus during its first College For A Weekend of the semester Sept. 22-24.

College For A Weekend offers a perfect opportunity for anyone, from high school students to potential transfer students, to explore Liberty’s campus and attend classes they might have an interest in. The event is a way for these students to get an authentic feel for residential life and academia at Liberty for only $50. The fee includes all meals for guests as well as access to some campus

activities.

CFAW students and their families also had the chance to visit Convocation. Liberty’s Convocation invites many influential trailblazers in entertainment, ministry, business and the arts to provide their unique anecdotes on life, faith and career. Past guests at Convocation have been Mike Pence, For King & Country, Jeremy Camp and more. For this weekend, CFAW visitors heard from author, evangelist and speaker Jay Lowder.

Prospective students also had the opportunity to attend live concerts and events during CFAW. They can also competed to win a variety of scholarships through the CFAW Essay Scholarship contest and the Worship Lifestyle Project contest.

Upon arrival, CFAW students and their families were welcomed with event guides and other materials they needed to get them through their weekend. Current Liberty students volunteered their time for community service hours to welcome these prospective students and their families.

Sophomore and CFAW helper Mackenzie Spivey said she was excited for the incoming CFAW students and families.

“I feel like CFAW is a good way to experience some of the college life and really talk to actual college kids that are here and try to get the good food,” Spivey said. “We are checking in the families who are going to come, we are going to greet them and hand them an activity guide and a packet for their parents and we’re just going to send them on their way to get their actual check-in stuff ready so that they can get further information.”

This weekend, CFAW students also had the opportunity to see comedian Dustin Nickerson live Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. CFAW guests received a promotional code in their confirmation email addresses that could be used as a discount for the event’s tickets.

Sports games were another event students had the chance to participate in during their stay.

At this particular CFAW, students enjoyed a Liberty Flames football game and victory against Akron.

The Hydaway Outdoor Center also offered students a kickoff event for the weekend.

Liberty University will be hosting three more CFAW events during the 2022-23 school year — Nov. 10-12, Feb. 23-25 and March 30 to April 1.

For more information about upcoming CFAW events, click here.

Scott is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion