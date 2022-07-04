Ed Hindson, a theologian, author, professor and Dean Emeritus, passed away at 77

Hindson, who dedicated 48 years of service to Liberty University, held the role of Dean Emeritus for the John W. Rawlings School of Divinity. He taught several religion courses after coming to the university in 1974, including one the largest classes, Old Testament theology. Students from those classes remembered him for his biblical insights and his portrayal of characters. He taught over 100,000 students in-person and online.

Outside of the university, Hindson shared his knowledge and passion for theology by authoring 40 books and editing study Bibles, such as the “Knowing Jesus Study Bible” published by Zondervan. Some of his books have been used as textbooks in Liberty’s Bible courses.

He served as a speaker on “The King is Coming,” a telecast whose website highlights over 50 recorded messages from Hindson. The telecast’s website currently features a tribute statement about Hindson’s death, calling him “(a) faithful servant of Jesus Christ, renowned author and teacher of the Bible” who “will be deeply missed.”

Hindson held degrees from across the world, including a doctorate from the University of South Africa. Throughout his time in academia, he lectured at many well-known universities and evangelical seminaries, such as Balliol College, a constituent college of the University of Oxford, and the Harvard Divinity School.

During his time on faculty, Hindson witnessed many renovations and updates to the Liberty School of Divinity. Some of these changes included the relocation of the school to the Freedom Tower and the accreditation of graduate school programs by the Association of Theological Schools.

Hindson was named Teacher of the Year numerous times before he formally retired from Liberty University in 2019, but he continued to teach divinity courses before his passing.

Left to right: Dr. Ed Hindson, Dr. Falwell, and Woodrow Michael Kroll are photographed with a copy of the Liberty Commentary on the New Testament (released in 1978) in September 1978.

“Liberty University would not be recognizable without the myriad contributions of Dr. Ed Hindson,” President Jerry Prevo said in a statement. “The impact of his life and ministry will live on through the millions of lives he touched.”

His family wrote on the Hope Out Loud Facebook page, “He was surrounded by his family and we cheered him into the throne room of heaven. God answered your prayers by giving us very special moments where he was able to bless each child and grandchild before he ran into the arms of Jesus. He was excited to go to heaven and told us to keep sacrificing our lives for the sake of the gospel and truth.”

