Transfers: Football’s New Additions Look To Make Impact

The Liberty Flames football team has added 22 new players to its 2022 recruiting class, including 11 via the NCAA’s Transfer Portal.

The Flames emphasized adding transfers to the offensive side of the ball, adding eight players as opposed to just three defensive players.

Three transfers are on the offensive line, including mid-year enrollees Reggie Young II, Naasir Watkins and Cam Reddy.

Young is a 6-foot-4-inch offensive tackle from Iowa Central Community College, who is ranked as a three-star recruit by both 247sports and rivals.com. Young had offers from several other schools, including UMass and future Conference-USA opponent Western Kentucky.

Watkins, a 6-foot-5-inch offensive lineman transfer from University of Kentucky, saw playing time in 25 games over five years for the Wildcats. He is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247sports and rivals.com.

Reddy, a 6-foot-2-inch offensive lineman transfer from Colorado State University, saw action in 16 games over the 2020 and 2021 seasons for the Rams.

The Flames also picked up some skill position players on the offensive side of the ball, including tight ends Bentley Hanshaw and Austin Henderson, running back DaeDae Hunter and wide receiver Caleb Snead.

Hanshaw and Henderson are mid-year enrollee transfers out of BYU and Minnesota, respectively. Both players were ranked as three-star recruits by 247sports and rivals.com.

Hunter, a mid-year enrollee from the University of Hawaii, rushed for 894 yards and five touchdowns in over two seasons for the Rainbow Warriors. Hunter was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247sports and a two-star by Rivals.

Snead, a mid-year enrollee from Campbell University, finished with 147 receptions and 25 touchdowns over his three seasons there. Snead graduated from Heritage High School in Lynchburg and was high school teammates with Flames cornerback Chris Megginson.

Perhaps the biggest offensive transfer for the Flames comes in the form of quarterback Charlie Brewer. Brewer, the 2017 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, transferred from Baylor to Utah prior to the 2021 season. He appeared in just three games for the Utes in 2021 before losing his starting job mid-season.

As far as the defensive transfers, the Flames added players from three different positions: defensive line, safety and linebacker.

Dre Butler, the lone defensive lineman added from the portal, transferred from Auburn and enrolled prior to the spring semester. Butler appeared in 13 games for the Tigers, and he recorded 20 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Safety Kobe Singleton transferred after one season at Southern Utah where he recorded three interceptions in 11 games. Singleton was a three-star recruit according to 247sports.

Mike Smith Jr, the Flames’ only linebacker added from the portal, transferred from Mississippi Gulf Coast after three seasons. Smith was recognized as first team all-conference during his time there and was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247sports and two-star recruit by Rivals.

The Flames, who have won three consecutive bowl games, will look to get production from all 22 of their newcomers in 2022.

Mccusker is a sports reporter.