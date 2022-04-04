SGA Hosts Panel, Let’s Talk About It, To Discuss Relevant Issues

Liberty’s Student Government Association (SGA) hosted a series of panels this semester to foster open conversations about social issues, including race relations, disabilities and mental health.

The panelists consisted of professors and other Liberty staff whose personal or professional experience enabled them to lead these conversations. SGA staff moderated the panel, and students filled the audience, interested to learn and discuss.

Jessica West, student body vice president, was one of the students who originally presented the idea of a panel to discuss these topics. She emphasized that the heart of the series is to equip students with the information they need to explore and respond.

“We’re not going to do something to do something,” West said. “As Christians, we’re in the world, and these conversations will come up.”

With such current and sensitive topics, it was important to SGA to select panelists with relevant experience to weigh in.

“The best part is the speakers and the wisdom they have,” West said.

The first panel, hosted on March 10, discussed race relations and featured Dr. Allen Hollie Jr. as one of the panelists, an African American professor who teaches in the urban ministry program. He explained that the main focus during the conversation was unity.

“We all were created in the image of God,” Hollie said. “We are image-bearers. Therefore, everyone has value.”

Using this as a foundation, he said people should then approach others from different cultures and backgrounds with respect and reverence. When people invest in and engage with other cultures, they begin to respect people from those cultures more and understand them better, Hollie explained.

“The goal is for Liberty to look like Heaven,” Hollie said, regarding the future of Liberty’s involvement in race relations.

The second panel took place on March 24 and included Dr. David Wheeler and Dr. Chris Hulshof in a discussion regarding disabilities. Both men have children with disabilities and were able to weigh in on the conversation both as scholars and as parents. Hulshof has also conducted research on Jesus’ interactions with the disabled and teaches a class on the theology of suffering and disability.

The panel went over a wide variety of topics relating to disabilities, from the institutional supports given to the factors that are in play in the family dynamic. The center of the discussion focused on accessibility and acceptability.

“Acceptability should not be a challenge,” Wheeler said. “Acceptability should be part of human beings.”

To do ministry with those who have disabilities, Hulshof said, is a work that must be done intentionally and with love.

“When disabled ministry is done correctly, it’s not a down to,” Hulshof said.

With two of the three panels in the series completed, panelists have called on students to start implementing these ideas and ensuring that these conversations do not die off.

“If we’re going to make an impact on campus, it has to start with the students,” Hulshof said.

On April 7, the third panel of the series will be held in DeMoss Hall 1284 at 5 p.m. It will address mental health. The panelists have not yet been announced.

