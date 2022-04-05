Men’s Volleyball Go 4-1 In EVCA South Championships, Prepare For Nationals In Arizona

The Liberty Flames are coming off their first loss against club competition on the season after going 4-1 in the EVCA South Championships. The Flames swept NC State, UNC Greensboro, James Madison and UNC-Chapel Hill before losing to No. 9 Virginia Tech in three sets.

“We played well, but they just played better,” senior middle hitter Lucas Manuel Marine said. “We made a few costly mistakes, and some great plays by them led them to a victory.”

Liberty has a very strong veteran lineup that features 15 seniors and includes standouts Cody Reisman, Tommy Speelman, Joshua Knapp and Mason Ellenberger.

“Our team is comprised of a lot of upperclassmen who all came in at the same time and have gotten to practice and play for years together,” senior outside hitter Cody Reisman said. “We are a well-gelled team with a lot of talent and skill.”

Even after the loss, the Flames still hold a No. 2 ranking in the National Collegiate Volleyball Federation poll and an outstanding record of 9-1 in NCVF competition. The Flames will now shift their attention to the East Coast Championships next weekend in Maryland.

“We got to see where we needed to improve following the loss, which is a blessing in that it allows us to sharpen our (skills) in the few practices we have left,” Reisman said. “We plan to hit East Coast not underestimating any team, even if we have seen them before and to perform at 100%.”

The Flames are still very confident and have a solid game plan going into next weekend and into nationals.

“The game plan is simple: spread the ball and be dominant,” Reisman said. “Tommy (Speelman) knows how to use us. We know that we are best when we are aggressive, and we are going to come out swinging.”

The goal for each member of the team is to win a national championship.

“Our expectations haven’t changed since the beginning of the season, and that is to win a national championship,” senior right-side hitter Joshua Knapp said.

After the East Coast Championships April 9, Liberty with travel to Phoenix, Arizona, for Nationals April 14-16.

“We know what we need to do, and that is to win a national championship,” Marine said.

