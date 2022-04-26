international festival hits the streets

After two quiet years, the Annual International Festival makes its return to Lynchburg May 7 at Riverfront Park, offering a space for everyone to enjoy the warm weather and celebrate cultures and customs from around the world for free.

The purpose of the International Festival is to celebrate cultures from all around the globe and allow families to experience other customs firsthand.

“The Lynchburg International Festival strengthens the unity of the greater Lynchburg Community by promoting and celebrating the customs and cultures of different countries,” Catherine Henry, human resource officer of the City of Lynchburg, said.

If you are looking to be entertained, you can experience performances by acts such as the World of Dance, the Hill City Sliders, the Lion Dance, Spanish singers Vicente Gonzalez and Sheyla Hipiolitothat and many more representing cultures from Asia, Africa, North and South America and Europe.

There are also a number of vendors for patrons to visit, each one bringing their own flavor to the mix.

The food vendors will be serving American, Thai, Indian and Vietnamese cuisine. For the crafty, there will be options for arts and crafts from Uganda, South America and Guatemala. For the kids, there is a dedicated Kid Zone, where children can enjoy face painting, a bouncy house and the Academy of Motion Bus.

The Parade of Nations begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Community Market in Riverfront. Not only can patrons watch the parade, but they can actually be in the parade, too. If you would like to carry a flag in the parade, simply register on the city of Lynchburg’s website. Remember to specify which flag you would like to carry (you can even bring the flag yourself).

The planning committee has received sponsors, vendors and community members who are willing to perform free of charge, all for the sake of putting on a great show for Lynchburg citizens.

“Come join us to celebrate the various cultures in the Lynchburg community on May 7, 2022,” Henry said. “There will be something for everyone.”

Engel is a feature reporter.