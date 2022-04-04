Campus Runway: Four Fashion Standouts At The 64th Annual Grammys

One of the biggest industry collaborations to hit television screens annually is the Grammy Awards, merging both the fashion and music industries.

Musical artists put on their “Sunday best” for this year’s Grammy Awards, which was originally scheduled for January but was postponed. Fast forward to now: the annual event returned, and the celebrities in attendance did not come to play. Viewers could spot designs from Donatello, Versace and more on the red carpet, worn by some of the music industry’s biggest names.

Personally, the Grammys is one of my favorite fashion events of the year. I love being able to see some of the best designs on some of my favorite artists. Overall, I would say that I am very impressed with the looks that were so elegantly showcased on the carpet. If I highlighted them all, we would be here all night, so I’ll discuss only my favorites.

Japanese Breakfast

Pictures of Japanese Breakfast blew up on Getty Images. She was arguably one of the brightest individuals on the carpet. Her dress was a flurry of yellow, catching the eye of everyone who looked her way. The dress is from the Valentino fall 2021 haute couture collection. Yellow accents continued to tie together the look: yellow-hued nails, pearl hair beads and yellow eye makeup. As we transition out of winter and enter warmer weather, this burst of yellow is exactly what we needed to see.

Dua Lipa

I first saw images of Dua Lipa stepping out onto the red carpet via Twitter, demanding attention. While exiting her black SUV, fans noticed something different about the superstar. Lipa sported waist-length platinum blond hair, styled by world-renowned hair stylist Chris Appleton. She confidently took the carpet wearing a stunning vintage Versace gown paired with eye-catching gold accessories. This piece was from the 1992 fall ready-to-wear line, but she wore it in a way that made it feel as if it were from Versace’s most recent collection.

Lipa also presented awards alongside Megan Thee Stallion. The two stars both made an outfit change after the red carpet and came out wearing the same piece. Then, they proceeded to recreate the iconic Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey dress showdown from the 1998 MTV VMAs.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat, nominated for eight Grammys, attended the event in a sheer, sea-foam colored Atelier Versace dress displayed first on her personal Instagram. The dress, a crystal-trimmed corset bodysuit with a sheer floor-length dress overlay, fit precisely. Swarovski crystals adorned it. Doja paired this outfit with a very 2000s-themed spikey platinum blond updo hair, styled by JStayReady. As far as accessories went, Doja carried a hand-blown glass Coperni purse. While this purse is absolutely beautiful and one of a kind, viewers couldn’t help but notice that inside the bag, Doja was keeping a large stash of hard candy. I mean, can we blame her? These events tend to be long.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X had Grammy livestream viewers captivated as he waked down the carpet, head to toe, in a loudly embellished white two-piece set from Balmain. The suit was garnished with pearls and crystals, inspired by Kim Kardashian’s $20,000 Balmain dress from her bachelorette party in 2012. Nas has been criticized for some of his past red carpet looks for not being “masculine enough,” so fans were curious to see what he had planned for this year. Let’s just say he didn’t disappoint. To pull together the outfit, Nas wore platform studded boots and well-crafted drop earrings.

Categorically, I would put these specific pieces at the top of the list as some of the best red carpet looks the Grammys has seen in the past few years. With the Met Gala around the corner, I am curious to see if some of these artists will go the extra mile to top these looks. Let me know what your favorite look was on my Instagram @austinfarmerie. All information for this column was provided by Instagram, Tiktok, Vogue and Getty Images.

Farmerie is a Champion contributor.