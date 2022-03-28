Zumba Club Dances The Night Away

Technicolored walls and joyous sounds filled the LaHaye Event Space March 24 as Liberty’s Zumba Club hosted its 10th biannual Zumbathon.

Club members Kike Caycedo and Brenda Gonzalez led participants through merengue, salsa, hip-hop and reggaeton during the two-hour event.

The night began with songs such as “Que Tire Pa Lente,” “Mas Macarena” and “Contento.” Tables of snacks and refreshments lined the walls for when students needed a break, but some never took one.

The Zumba Club hosts a Zumbathon every semester in hopes of fostering a community around culture and wellness, according to Caycedo, the club’s founder.

Spanning all ages and walks of life, the Zumbathon welcomed more than just students.

Liberty had the privilege of hosting some of the Lynchburg community as well. Caycedo and Gonzalez teach Zumba classes at the YMCA, and members joined in on the night’s exercise.

At a stressful point in the semester, students also look for ways to release anxiety and get endorphins moving. Most students went to Zumbathon for a fun and challenging workout while others went to worship God.

“I came here to relieve my stress, and let go of the things holding me down,” one member remarked.

Liberty student Whitney Weber said she came to Zumbathon to enjoy the community.

“This is a slice of heaven … all the different cultures coming together to worship God and using our entire body to worship,” she said.

Those in attendance came with one agenda: to dance. The welcoming atmosphere left no room for judgment against beginners and incompetent rhythmics.

The lively environment brought everyone to a dancing frenzy until even those who were dragged there by their friends soon danced the night away.

On stage, the instructors led the crowd with a constant stream of energy. They also brought students on stage with them to keep up the excitement.

In between songs, laughs and hoots filled the room, and the club did raffles followed by enthusiastic yells from the winners.

“‘Til I Found You” by Phil Wickham brought the excitement and energy down to end the night on a sweet note.

The instructors led the crowd into a variety of stretches to calm the muscles after their two-hour workout.

Students can find the Zumba Club on Instagram at @luzumbaclub.

