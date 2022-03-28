Liberty EMS Club Teaches Lifesaving Techniques

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) respond to 911 calls, treat life-threatening issues and work with other first responders and health care providers to coordinate patient care, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

At Liberty University, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Club supports student EMTs and other medical personnel by connecting them with jobs and volunteer opportunities and facilitating hands-on learning.

According to Justin Ambrose, the club’s president, the club aims to support all first responders, particularly those responding to medical emergencies.

“Our first (goal) is to support EMS and fire personnel on campus,” Ambrose said. “Law enforcement falls outside of what we know, but we will work alongside them and help them as best we can.”

The club currently works on developing students’ skills in the medical field through additional training and gives them opportunities to practice responding to scenarios. This includes practices for students without an EMT license who find themselves on the scene of a medical emergency.

“Our other goal is to focus on teaching students on campus about medical techniques and what they can do during an emergency,” Ambrose said. “How to control bleeding, how to help EMS when they’re on the scene (and) what to do when they call 911.”

The club also helps students obtain certifications in the Lynchburg, Appomattox and Charlottesville areas.

“This involves us trying to work with local rescue stations, etcetera by funneling new or potential EMTs to them,” Ambrose explained.

The club averages eight members in attendance and meets every other week in the Jerry Falwell Library, covering topics related to EMT work such as proper splinting techniques, the Glasgow coma scale and cardiac diseases. They also hold fun events such as critiquing medical dramas and holding a competition to treat a fake injury.

Kimberly Reitenour, a biomedical sciences student and the club’s captain of support, enjoys the chance to share her passion for EMT work with others.

“I love the community we have as a club,” Reitenour said. “We are small, but we have a lot of fun at meetings, and I love being able to talk to people in the field I’m passionate about.”

During the remainder of this semester, the club plans to discuss mental disorders, patient assessment, diabetic emergencies and backboarding. The meeting on mental disorders will cover how to handle someone in a delusional state, Ambrose said.

“What we’re covering is essentially what to do if you arrive on scene, and there’s someone with schizophrenia, and they’re in a delusional state or they’re on drugs,” Ambrose said. “What should we do to treat that or how should we help that, and when should police step in.”

Any interested students can join the club, Reitenour said, even if they don’t have an EMT certification.

“Even those who are not EMTs are welcomed,” Reitenour said. “I enjoy letting them see a little taste of what it is to work in public service.”

To learn more about the club, visit @luemsclub on Instagram.

Woolwine is a feature reporter.