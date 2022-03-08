50th Anniversary Edition: Early Music Ministry

Music has held deep roots at Liberty University since 1971.

“There are two ways to reach young people,’’ Dr. Jerry Falwell, Sr. said. ‘’Sports and music.’’

During the early days, music was an integral part of the school’s fundraising efforts.

The first LBC Chorale was born the same year as the school and regularly performed on Dr. Jerry Falwell Sr.’s Old Time Gospel Hour. In 1975, the Chorale toured with Falwell on a support-raising journey. Again, in 1976, the LBC Choral Road Team traveled to over 300 churches in just 11 months.

Another important musical moment was the “I Love America” tour, a campaign centered around rallying America for the cause of Christ. In a dazzle of red, white and blue, 70 students traveled with Falwell to 150 cities around the country performing Don Wyrtzen’s musical, “I Love America,” in commemoration of the nation’s bicentennial

in 1976.

A few years later, Liberty’s Spirit of the Mountain Marching Band was chosen as one of 12 bands scheduled to perform at the 1983 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

These early notable events and others laid the groundwork for Liberty’s longstanding prioritization of music as a means for reaching young people and the world for the cause of Christ.