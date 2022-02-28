Opposing Side Speaks: Tulsi Gabbard Addresses Dinner Attendees

The Conservative Political Action Conference strayed from its usual conservative lineup when a Democratic representative presented the 2022 Ronald Reagan Dinner.

Tulsi Gabbard – the first Hindu member of Congress – served as a Democratic representative for the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii from 2013 to 2021. Gabbard has been outspoken on her support of left-leaning issues like universal healthcare and abortion rights. However, this did not deter her from accepting an invitation to speak at CPAC.

After serving in the Hawaii National Guard for 17 years, Gabbard announced in October of 2020 that she accepted a new part-time assignment as an Army Reserve civil affairs officer. She continued serving as a major in the Hawaii National Guard throughout the duration of her time in Congress and her run in the 2020 presidential race.

On the second night of the four-day conference, Gabbard delivered a 25-minute speech beginning with the current Russia-Ukraine dilemma and opened in a moment of silence for Ukraine. She explained she chose to visit Eastern Europe during her rest and recuperation leave, and one of the countries she visited was Ukraine.

Afterwards, she discussed and spent a portion of her time explaining the reactions she received when CPAC announced she would be a speaker at the conference. She said she received criticism from both sides of the political isle for attending an event that does not fit her political ideology.

“How dare you, don’t you know she’s a Democrat,” Gabbard said. “Cancel her, disinvite her, lock the doors, don’t let

her in.”

Gabbard explained her point of view for accepting the invitation and that she felt “right at home” at the Conservative conference. She spent much of her speech speaking against tribalism and promoting the engagement of different ideas. She said due to everyone being God’s creation, we should all have a “fundamental respect” and care for one another.

“We only hang out and talk with and listen to people we agree with,” Gabbard said. “And we turn our backs and reject anyone who is not part of that tribe.”

Maddie Blanch, a junior from University of South Carolina, attended CPAC this year. A Conservative her whole life, she explained she had no qualms with a Democrat speaking at CPAC. In her own words, she felt it showed the “kindness and agreeableness of our (Conservative) party,” and she said it set a good example in being able to understand and defend arguments.

However, Blanch claimed to have a problem with the setting of Gabbard’s speech. Gabbard did not present during a typical session, but presented at the Ronald Reagan Dinner.

This was a sold-out event where admittance was $375 per person. Conservative commentator, radio host and blogger Glenn Beck held the keynote speaker position with Gabbard as a special guest.

“This dinner was for the most influential donors and attendees, and Reagan was the epitome of conservative ideals,” Blanch said. “I think having a Democrat, albeit a very right leaning one, speak at an event like that wasn’t very appropriate.”

Despite the disagreement over Gabbard’s presence, the crowd erupted with applause and praise throughout the delivery of her speech.

