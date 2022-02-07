Liberty’s Campus Recreation Hosts Artic 5K Race

On Saturday, Feb. 5, Liberty University’s Campus Recreation held the 11th annual Arctic 5K race, the fourth race of its Liberty Mountain Trail Series that has been ongoing since the fall semester.

The Arctic 5K started at 9 a.m. at Hydaway Outdoor Center. The race started and ended at Hydaway, and runners followed a path along Falwell Road following the “Dirty Ridge” and “Raptor Run” trails.

About 200 Liberty students and Lynchburg community members braved the 30-degree weather to take part in the 3.1-mile-long race.

“This is a very difficult, challenging and rewarding 5K. The slogan for the race is ‘ice, sweat, and tears.’ The weather is always extremely chilly and there’s a lot of elevation change that happens within the race,” Michael Ellsworth, the director of Outdoor Recreation at Liberty said.

Ellsworth said they continue to host races to bring together the Lynchburg and Liberty communities.

“Community is one of the largest reasons we continue to do these races year after year. A lot of participants are public community members as well, so this is a great opportunity for students to become a part of a community that extends well beyond Liberty University,” Ellsworth said.

Campus Recreation provided participants with pre-race snacks and drinks, a signature Arctic 5K T-shirt and heaters to stay warm in the chilly weather before beginning the race.

The Arctic 5K brought a blended mix of new runners and seasoned veterans to the Liberty Trail Series. The race was open to everyone who wanted to join, from those who are experienced to those who are new and want to walk the entire course.

“This is my first race with Liberty. I love the excitement that it brings and seeing all your friends supporting you across the finish line. There’s literally no stress, there’s just fun, accomplishment, and lots of friends,” Liberty freshman Heidi Bosch said.

Sophomore Emma Campbell appreciates all the effort that Liberty University puts into these races.

“This is my sixth total race with Liberty, and my fourth race this year. I love the care that Liberty’s Campus Recreation offices put into these races. (From) providing snacks and drinks to runners as well as medical care, (it) shows that Liberty puts a lot of effort into making these races the best they can be,” Campbell said.

Community members join the run for the cause. Many of these community members come back race after race to enjoy the Liberty Mountain Trail System.

“I’ve done a few Liberty races. I did the Reindeer Run 2-Miler and a race a few years ago. I really enjoy running and seeing the community and friendship(s) that these races bring together,” said Abigail Rose, a Lynchburg community member.

While the race was difficult, it was equally rewarding, and it provided participants with a sense of accomplishment.

“Challenge leads to betterment. This is a great challenge to take on, and it leads to a rewarding experience. There’s something special about crossing the finish line at a run like this,” said Ellsworth. “There’s so much excitement and when you’ve worked hard for something like that, there’s a lot of personal development that happens.”

Those who compete in all five of the Liberty Mountain Trail Series races will receive a special award for their dedication and hard work.

The final race of the series named “King of the Mountain” will take place on March 5.

This race starts at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre and features a one-mile, single-track course straight up Liberty Mountain. It will feature a 1,000-foot elevation change.

For students interested in competing in the final race of the Liberty Mountain Trail Series, they can find more information at liberty.edu/races/.

Smith is a news reporter.