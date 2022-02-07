Campus Recreation: Outdoor Adventure Provides Caving Tips

Campus Recreation is inviting students to explore caves alongside the James River Grotto at their first caving trip of the semester on Feb. 12.

“There is actually a common misconception about what caving is. A lot of people think it’s like a cavern and walk around a big cave, but that’s not what it is. I like to describe it as underground rock climbing,” Katy Ward, assistant director of Outdoor Adventure, said.

The trip will go from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a registration fee of $25. All equipment and lunch is included. While the trip has filled up to maximum capacity, students are still encouraged to register in the event that dropouts occur until registration closes on Feb. 11.

The February trip is one of two caving trips offered this semester. The second trip will be on April 14, and it will be the first night caving trip beginning at 4 p.m and ending at 11:30 p.m.

Three Outdoor Adventure staff members will attend with the eight registered students. They will be joined by guides from the Grotto, a group of cavers who act as guides and teach about safe caving techniques, ensuring that the trip is safe for everyone, beginners included.

One of the staff members for the trip, Mackenzie VanDixhorn, is a sophomore at Liberty who attended her first trip last fall semester. From that moment, she became hooked on the activity which prompted her decision to help lead her fellow peers on future trips, even those who are hesitant at first.

“I would just encourage them to go for it. It might seem scary. With caving, people might be more freaked out by that, but we have an amazing staff and team that are there to support you to make you feel safe and welcome,” VanDixhorn said.

Although the trip is designed for all levels of experience, those more apprehensive can practice rock climbing at the LaHaye Rock Wall.

Liberty alumni Winston Stalker went on four trips during his time as a student. He said that he was thankful to have the opportunity to try out caving with seasoned guides who were willing to help them explore the underground.

These trips are a good way to test out if caving is the right outdoor hobby for students while taking a break from their class load.

“It is important for students to be able to take their minds off school for a day and enjoy God’s creation underground. Offering these trips gets students interested in the outdoors and increases participation in outdoor adventure overall,” Stalker said.

VanDixhorn echoes that sentiment hoping more students get to enjoy the adventure of caving.

“It’s an awesome experience for them to get off campus and see something different and get a new experience,” VanDixhorn said. “A lot of the students that go on the trips have never been to the caves before or gone caving before. It definitely allows student to get off campus and try something new and challenge themselves.”

For more information and to register for caving trips, students can visit liberty.edu/outdoor-adventure.

Haydon is a news reporter. Follow her on Twitter