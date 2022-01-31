Trivia Night Surrounds Childhood TV Shows

Students enjoyed a night full of nostalgia and laughter at Student Activities’ first trivia night of the semester on Friday, Jan. 28.

Based upon popular 2000s TV shows, Prime Time Trivia included five series: “iCarly,” “Drake & Josh,” “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” “Phineas and Ferb” and “Hannah Montana.”

“These TV shows are nostalgic trips,” said Student Activities Event Supervisor Walker Sandler who mentioned his own connection to the shows.

“Favorites of everyone, most people would come home from school and turn them on,” Sandler said. “This event brings the students to the golden age in children’s television when Disney and Nickelodeon were the only TV channels we cared about.”

“We’ve loved Disney and Nickelodeon. These were the shows we grew up with,” Sam Jenkins, a Liberty student who attended, agreed.

With most of these shows achieving timeless entertainment, the event quizzed contestants on 10 different questions of relative difficulty for each show. The questions were taken on enthusiastically by the groups of students, which ranged from two to six people each team, with around 150 students attending overall.

Reaction from the students spanned from a backlog of intimate knowledge on every possible detail to sheepishly bewildered students just along for the ride and appearing happy to be so.

In each group, there seemed to be at least one person that had the answers. The questions ranged from “What is the bell hop’s full name?” from “Zach & Cody” (the answer was Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramirez), to “What is the correct secret ingredient included in the meatloaf recipe passed down from generations of Doofenshmirtzes?” from “Phineas and Ferb” (the answer was hate).

Between the rounds, the hosts played a separate mini game where a few people chosen at random came up in teams. They were tasked with creating the best drawing of the Disney Channel logo, blindfolded.

Each team had one person holding a posterboard, and the blindfolded person holding a drumstick with a marker taped to it. The winners were then voted on by loudest applause from the rest of the audience.

Overall, the audience was extremely involved with students screaming in excitement over getting a question right or loudly groaning over a hard one.

The students came together for their shows, shushing each other when the host started speaking and hurriedly whispering as soon as a new question came up.

This echoed event supervisor Sandler’s hopes for the night.

“Trivia nights are a great way to bring people together from all over campus. Meeting new friends or growing more with people from your hall is always a great way to spend a Friday night,” Sandler said. “What else would you want to do anyway? Sit there and do homework? No … trivia.”

The overall winner was table 14, winning two categories: “Drake & Josh” and “Phineas and Ferb.” They each received gift cards to Target, Starbucks and Chick-fil-A. The winners were a group of six people and upon query revealed that they all met on the Survive LU gameshow.

The next Student Activities trivia night will be held March 8 at 8 p.m. at the LaHaye Event Space.

