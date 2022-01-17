Liberty Offers Multiple Ski And Snowboard Trips Throughout January

Liberty University’s Campus Recreation is hosting its annual Wintergreen ski and snowboarding trips for students with six trips offered in the month of January.

In addition to the two trips Campus Recreation has already sponsored, it is offering four more trips in January on the 20, 23, 27 and 30. The 20 and 27 will be evening trips with students paying $35 plus a $10 rental fee, while the remaining dates are full day trips at $50 plus a $10 rental fee.

The registration deadline for these trips is two days before departure and can be accessed through the Campus Recreation website.

Students will leave for the trips from the Hydaway Outdoor Center. Once students arrive at Wintergreen, they are asked to stay in pairs as they access the slopes.

Kathryn Ward, the assistant director of Outdoor Adventure, plans and prepares all the Wintergreen trips. She encourages students of all skill levels to attend the trips. However, Ward recommends that those with no experience get free lessons at Snowflex before the trip for the best experience.

Kyle Upson, an Outdoor Adventure manager, said that students new to the sport can be assured that the staff will help them get comfortable on the slopes.

“In Outdoor Recreation, two of our values are experiential education and adventure, which both play a vital role in this trip. For students who are new to skiing and snowboarding, we do offer teaching that encourages them to get out of their comfort zone,” Upson said.

Along with provided access to teaching, Ward and Upson said the trips are a great opportunity for students because of the deal offered to them. Students who attend get access to cheap rental prices and a discounted ski lift pass.

“Outdoor Adventure’s trip to Wintergreen is a great trip for all students because we provide students an exhilarating experience that doesn’t break the bank,” Upson said. “With easy rentals from Snowflex and transportation, food (and) drinks provided, these trips make it extremely easy for students to enjoy God’s creation while also not spending money on overpriced lift tickets and rentals.”

Ward states that this is a fun time to get outside and enjoy recreation activities before the semester picks up.

“You get to take a break from school. We try and get all that energy out before classes really buckle down. It’s just a fun experience to come out with friends and just be able to do what you want with the day,” Ward said.

As an avid snowboarder, Upson finds that the biggest joy of these trips is helping students find their passion for it and helping newcomers explore by getting out of their comfort zones and having fun while doing it.

“When I am able to witness others get out of their boundaries in whatever capacity and enjoy themselves, it encourages me to continue sharing my love of the sport with more and more people,” Upson said.

For more information on the upcoming trips, students can visit liberty.edu/campusrec/hydaway-outdoor-center/outdoor-adventure/.

Haydon is a news reporter. Follow her on Twitter