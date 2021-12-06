President’s Post: Pro-Life Prayer Rally

Last week, I had the privilege of leading almost 1,000 Liberty students in a prayer rally, in Washington D.C., as the Supreme Court heard the opening oral arguments of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

This could very well be one of the most significant landmark cases before the Supreme Court in our lifetime, and it has the potential to overturn Roe v. Wade.

I was incredibly blessed and encouraged to see so many fervent and hopeful Liberty students demonstrate their care and concern for the lives of the unborn and for mothers in crisis by lifting their voices in prayer to our heavenly Father on behalf of our great nation.

The pro-life movement has been largely successful in turning the hearts of the people in this country because of the public witness of courageous Champions for Christ. Dr. Jerry Falwell Sr. would have been proud to see the response of Liberty students standing up for the unborn.

When Roe became the law of the land in 1973, it was devastating for millions of unborn children who would be robbed of their sacred right to life and their mothers robbed of the joy and blessing of family. It is estimated that over 62 million children have been killed since this fateful ruling from the nation’s highest court. The United States is just one of six countries in the world, including China, North Korea and Vietnam, that allows abortion up to birth.

For nearly five decades, churches and pro-life organizations have been praying endlessly, giving sacrificially and working diligently to bring abortion to an end in America. It is very possible that a ruling in the Summer of 2022 would bring us one giant leap forward towards accomplishing that goal.

Because we are in the Christmas season, I cannot help but be reminded of the world that Jesus came to when he was born in Bethlehem just 2,000 years ago. While much of the world has changed since then, people have not. Sin and brokenness covered the earth, but Jesus came as the “Lamb of God to take away the sins of the world,” (John 1:29).

Matthew’s gospel reveals that King Herod was afraid of this mysterious new king born in Bethlehem and wanted him killed for fear that he would take his throne. Herod ordered all male children two years and younger to be killed. Abortion and infanticide are nothing new, and this Christmas season should remind us that despite all the dangers and evil in this world, Jesus Christ came as our perfect peace child to reconcile God and man.

Christmas serves as the consummate reminder that there is a far greater hope and peace for those who put their faith and trust in Jesus Christ. Because of Jesus, we not only have hope that things will turn out better, but we have supreme assurance that God’s promises will be fulfilled. We know this because He has sent his Son.

Even as we mourn the ravages of abortion in this country and pray for its ultimate end, we know and take comfort that there will come the final day when Jesus Christ returns and changes things. We are told in Revelation that Emanuel will live with his people and “wipe away every tear from their eye,” “death will be no more,” and “neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore,” (Revelation 21:3-4).

The Christmas season gives us reason for both solemnity and celebration. Yes, we are surrounded by a culture of death, but because of Jesus Christ we have the absolute promise of an abundant life. So, pray to end abortion this Christmas season, but also celebrate what Christ has done in coming into this world as the sacrifice for our sins so that we can have a relationship with our victorious King.

May we sing the song of the angels with bold confidence, “Glory to God in the Highest, and on earth peace among those with whom He is pleased,” (Luke 2:14).

Prevo is the President of Liberty University.