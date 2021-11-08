Students Cast Ballots for State Elections at On-campus Polls

Liberty University held its 14th annual on-campus voting center for the Virginia General Election and had 534 total voters.

Voting is made available for all residential students and faculty members that live on campus. Even voters who do not officially have residency in the state of Virginia were able to vote by updating their voting status temporarily to Virginia.

The voting took place on National Election Day, Nov. 2, to elect the next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and other state representatives.

Liberty has opened the Vines Center as the on-campus polling location each election year, with the exception of last year due to the reconstruction of Vines.

Voters were able to enter and cast their ballots at a voting booth on the floor of Vines.

According to the Associate Director and Team Lead of Voter Registration Blake Levin, this gave voters the ability to let their voice be heard.

“Students were involved in this election because the issues that will be decided on directly impact their education. Students want to make their mark and stand up for what they believe,” Levin said. “I was encouraged by the turnout and the way our students cared enough to research and vote for who they thought was the best candidate.”

The results of the election are currently not certified and will not be until Nov. 15. Currently, Glenn Youngkin is set to win Governor, Winsome Sears is projected to win Lieutenant Governor, Jason Miyares is projected to win Attorney General and Kathy Byron and Wendell Walker are projected to win Districts 22 and 23 House of Delegates, respectively. All projected winners were on the Republican ticket.

