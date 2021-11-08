River Ridge Mall Adds More Dining Options Run by Sodexo for Shoppers

River Ridge Mall, located on Candlers Mountain Road, has added a new food court called the “Food Venue” that has three new eating establishments run by Sodexo.

The Food Venue provides a variety of options for students and Lynchburg locals to eat. Duke Davis, district manager for Sodexo, explained the benefits of the new venue addition.

“[The Food Venue] helps to strengthen the Sodexo brand and gives us an opportunity to branch outside company norms [like] universities, healthcare, K-12, government services and corporate dining,” Davis said. “Liberty recommended for us to partner with River Ridge Mall LLC and create these concepts for the mall renovations and expansions.”

The names of the new places are Grounded Handcrafted Burgers, Zaza Stonefire Pizza and Mein Bowl. Davis said all three of these food establishments are original concepts.

Grounded Handcrafted Burgers serves chargrilled burgers cooked on an open flame. They can be customized with a beef, turkey or black bean burger base and offers you the ability to build-your-own. The burgers come with a side of onion rings, fries or fried pickle chips. It also serves milkshakes.

Zaza Stonefire Pizza serves customizable pizzas with an assortment of toppings cooked in a Stonefire oven. From sauces to protein to vegetables, pizza toppings can be mixed and matched.

Mein Bowl serves Asian-style dishes that are made-to-order and authentic cuisine specials that rotate monthly. It offers different protein and vegetable options.

Not only do these new food establishments provide more options for shoppers at the mall, but they also help Liberty students. All three locations accept Flames Cash.

Liberty student Madelynn O’Neal couldn’t contain her excitement after eating at Mein Bowl.

“The food is excellent. I got an orange chicken bowl, and it was filling enough to take leftovers home and eat it again later,” O’Neil said. “I would definitely recommend trying it and next time I’m trying the pizza for sure.”

The Food Venue at River Ridge is open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. till 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. till 6 p.m.

