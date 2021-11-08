OPINION: Don’t Judge the Quarterbacks on Only This Game

Ole Miss defeated Liberty 27-14 in a game that was not as close as the score line suggests, but how did the game affect the draft stock of two top-tier quarterbacks?

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral ranked in the top of Mel Kiper Jr.’s draft-eligible quarterback rankings after four games this season. Since then, Willis has slipped a bit after a poor game against ULM, but the two quarterbacks are still very solid prospects.

Nov. 6 was earmarked as a huge game earlier in the season — Corral and a solid SEC squad versus a Liberty team that went 10-1 last season and was in good form early in the 2021 season.

So, with multiple NFL general managers in attendance at Vaught Hemingway Stadium and scouts from nearly half the NFL teams, how was yesterday in terms of QB evaluation?

Not so good, in my opinion.

Corral has been dealing with an ankle issue for weeks. It seriously limited his ability to scramble, and while he is not known for that, it still should be noted that he was not at 100% physically.

Still, Corral went 20-27 for 324 yards and one touchdown. But was it due to having receivers that could speed past Liberty’s injury-riddled secondary? I do not think so, personally. Corral had some solid reads and should be complemented for that.

His decision-making was excellent. Corral commanded the offense, and he was able to see where receivers would be, launching the ball in open space.

The next few games for Corral against teams on Ole Miss’ level will be a better test of his abilities. Hopefully his ankle heals so we get to see him at 100%.

As for Willis, he went 16-25 for 173 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 71 yards on the ground with a rushing score, and he would have added more if it had not been for the sacks. Sack, after sack, after sack.

Willis was sacked nine times — seven times in the first half. Liberty’s O-Line is not up to an SEC-standard like Ole Miss, and it showed. An injury-depleted Ole Miss was still able to dominate and get to Willis quickly, limiting his time to throw.

However, Willis does need to sharpen up his release and learn to throw the ball out of bounds. Some would have been intentional grounding, so in those instances, it was good to take the sack, but when out of the pocket, he needed to not risk injury or an interception.

The three interceptions were costly. The first was a jump ball and both the receiver and cornerback had possession. I do not really fault Willis on this one because that is an oddity. The second was a good read by a cornerback, but Willis probably should have seen the defender lurking and watching

the route.

Lastly, the final interception was a desperation heave. With under two minutes to go in the game, Willis chucked up a prayer to try and get the game within one score. It was easily intercepted.

While Willis did not have a stellar game on the stats, he showed grit and never stopped competing.

I do not think Ole Miss is a good game to analyze Willis’ talent, especially at the next level. I think the next game against Louisiana (currently ranked No. 24) will be better to evaluate. A Sun Belt defensive line is generally not as imposing as an SEC defensive line, but it could hold a surprise.

Overall, Corral impressed more Nov. 6, though both quarterbacks fought hard. The next few games, however, will be much more important in determining where they go in next year’s draft.

