Flames loss is the first time Liberty has dropped two straight games at home since 2017

Coming off back-to-back losses against nationally ranked opponents, Liberty football’s recent struggles continued Saturday at Williams Stadium as the Flames fell to Army 31-16.

The loss at Williams Stadium is the first time Liberty has dropped two straight games at home since 2017 – Liberty was on a 15-game winning streak at home prior to last week’s matchup against Louisiana.

The Flames opening drive was short lived, with the team failing to convert on fourth down. Army bulldozed its way down the field with its aggressive triple-option run scheme, but the Flames were able to hold the Black Knights to a field goal.

On the second offensive drive for Liberty, the Flames ran a fake punt to try to throw Army a curveball only for Max Morgan to be picked off giving Army great field position once again. This time, Army scored a touchdown to go 10-0 up.

Head Coach Hugh Freeze admitted that going for it on fourth down proved to be costly.

“Certainly, we had a lot of chances to make plays early in the game and we didn’t and probably shouldn’t have gone for it on fourth down that first time,” Freeze said. “I just knew our possessions, were probably going to be limited in the game and love the way our kids fought in the second half. You know, I just think we’ve got to hold ourselves to a higher standard so that we quit having some of these lapses.”

Lapses, whether it be O-Line struggles, or fourth down issues continued to be a theme. In the first four possessions for the Flames, the ball was turned over on downs each time. The Flames ultimately finished 2-7 on fourth down attempts.

Flames quarterback Malik Willis drops back for a pass. Photo by Chase Gyles.

Army was strong in the run game with 220 yards on the ground doubling the 102 yards accrued in the passing game. Perhaps the biggest problem for the Flames was Army running back Jakobi Buchanan, who carried the ball 22 times for 80 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

TreShaun Clark, who had nine tackles on defense for the Flames, said he saw little things turning into big issues.

“I would say a lot of little mistakes, like a lot of times where maybe we didn’t slam when we were supposed to or everybody’s not on the same page on what the check was for the call, because we had a lot of checks,” Clark said. “So, it really just takes everybody being on their best ears, eyes, everybody having good eyes, good is part A big part of that game.”

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis registered 305 passing yards for a game total of 384 yards on Liberty’s offense.

Willis was responsible for both Flames’ touchdowns. The first touchdown came of off 14-yard pass to Noah Frith while the second touchdown came courtesy of Willis himself, who darted through the middle on a seven-yard touchdown run.

It wasn’t all bad for Liberty’s receivers. CJ Daniels still managed put up career highs, with eight receptions good for 118 yards. Still, Daniels was disappointed with some offensive inefficiencies, and noted that he wished he could have brought the senior class a win on senior day.

Liberty alumni and military members were honored at the game. Photo by Chase Gyles.

“You know, we have plays out there that we were able to make that we should have made that we make on a daily basis you know, so we just kind of like him but I really just wanted to get the win for those seniors,” Daniels said. “They put a lot into this team, and you know, they’re just encouraged us, and I just love them you know, I just wanted to get that win but it hurts but you know, we still got a ballgame (to) go play.”

Now having completed its regular season schedule, the Flames will wait to hear their name Dec. 5, to see what bowl game they are heading to. Freeze is happy to get a chance to get rid of the taste of a loss.

“So glad that we don’t end it like this, that we have a bowl game to go to, and can’t wait to hear where we’re going.” Freeze said. “Just want to play again, as soon as we can.”

Zac Zehnder is a sports reporter for the Liberty Champion. Follow him on Twitter @zaczehnder