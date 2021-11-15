Departments Partner To Host International Education Week

International Education Week, Liberty’s annual showcase of a joint governmental initiative between the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education to shine a light on the benefits of international education, started Nov. 14 and will continue until Nov. 19.

“The International Student Center, School of Music, Division of Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity and LU Send, all partner together in activities throughout the week,” Kristina Bautista, director of the International Student Center.

Among the activities included in the weeklong celebration are a cookoff and a worldwide worship event.

There are special events for each day of the week. On Sunday, Nov. 14, there was a worldwide worship event hosted in the School of Business Auditorium from 7:30-9:30 p.m. This allowed students from different cultures, backgrounds and countries to come together and worship in the way that is popular in their country. It gave students the opportunity to see how fellow brothers and sisters in Christ worship God.

“Whether you are studying abroad or inside the U.S., the benefits of international education and exchange are immense,” Bautista said. “Celebrating the cultures we have on campus and learning about how you can study abroad are all excellent ways to broaden your global mindset.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, there will be a “Too Hot to Handle: Spicy Food Cook Off.” Students from different countries will be able to cook a dish that participants can taste.

The International Sugar Rush event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 17 in the Grand Lobby in DeMoss Hall. At this event, there will be candies and desserts from all over the world that students will have the opportunity to try.

On Friday, November 19, there will be an event at the International Student Center at noon. The event is called Lunch & Learn: Featuring Indonesia. This will be a lunch event where students will eat food from Indonesia and learn more about the country.

The International Student Center already has next semester’s events planned out with open houses, lunch and learns, spring break activities and more.

