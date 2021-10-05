Undergraduate Review Publishes Student Work on Legal Decisions

Liberty University’s Helms School of Government released its first Undergraduate Law Review over the summer of 2021.

As Ben Rathsam, an associate government professor at Liberty, explained, law reviews are articles that analyze legal doctrine, court case or statutes passed by legislatures. Students can give their thoughts and conclusions about legal decisions that were made.

He also emphasized how important they are to the students and their future careers.

“Law review is the most prestigious thing that you can be a part of,” Rathsam said. “It’s reserved for the top 10 percent of the class typically … they can write and become published, and it looks amazing on transcripts.”

Ultimately, these articles give students an advantage when applying for jobs.

The first undergraduate volume was published in August, but they’re typically posted in May or June every year. Because law review editors want to make sure everything in the volume is quality content, students must send in multiple drafts and continuously refine their articles all year long.

With this in mind, law review goes beyond pre-law students.

“You don’t have to be a pre-law student or anything like that to be in the undergraduate law review,” Rathsam said. “Our first volume had a business major and a politics and policies major who wrote articles … if you want a resume booster or just have a legal concept you want to write about, then [the law review] is a great way to get published.”

