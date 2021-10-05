On-Campus Students Given Opportunity to Vote

With the Virginia governor elections fast approaching, Liberty students have the chance to let their voices be heard.

Students at Liberty from out-of-state can simply update their voter registration to Virginia temporarily while they are a full-time student. This provides the student an opportunity to change their registration again when they graduate and move out of state.

Students will be eligible to vote for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and other state representatives.

Ashley Ann Reich, the executive director of government affairs, said that it is crucial for students to be informed on what is happening in their college area’s politics.

“At Liberty, we believe that students can make their mark by voting in all upcoming elections,” Reich said. “It is vital that students utilize their voice by casting a vote and becoming educated on all issues being debated. Whether we know it or not, politics impacts every area of our lives. The stakes for students, families, ministry, finances and the workplace are very high.”

Students looking to register to vote can go to www.liberty.edu/makeyourmark and choose the option “Register to Vote.” This will direct students to the Virginia Department of Elections page, which will have all the information for the student to register in Virginia. Students can also visit this website to check their registration status.

If a student is interested in being updated about the registration or voting process at Liberty, then they can visit www.liberty.edu/vote or text “MYMARK” to 839858. There will also be several tabling locations throughout campus where students will be able to register to vote in person.

According to Blake Levin, associate director of the Office of Student Life and team lead for voter registration, students have the right to use their time in Virginia, even if it is not their home state, to make a difference by voting.

“Liberty students need to be aware that when they move to Lynchburg and become Liberty University students, they are actually now Virginia state residents for the time that they are here fully eligible to register and vote.” said Levin. “Therefore, they need to make their mark and vote in Virginia.”

For students who would like to register to vote, below are the dates and locations of the in-person registration spots.

10/6 in the Food Court at Reber-Thomas. 10/11 in the Montview Student Union. 10/12 in the Food Court at Reber-Thomas.

The deadline to register to vote in Virginia for the upcoming November general election is Tuesday, October 12th.

Students living off-campus can go to https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/Lookup/polling and look for their polling location.

Gambino is a news reporter.