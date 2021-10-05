David Shedd and Dr. Hilly Moodrick-Even Khen Share Career Experiences with Students

Liberty University’s Helms School of Government hosted multiple speakers during the month of September that shared their personal experiences with students and gave advice on how to pursue their future careers.

David Shedd, former acting director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and Dr. Hilly Moodrick-Even Khen (Dr. Moodrick), senior lecturer of public international law at Ariel University in Israel, met with students and explained what it was like working in their fields, while giving advice and allowing students to ask questions.

They spoke in classes and in student clubs such as the Alexander Hamilton Society, Pre-Law Society and the United Nations Association. Senior Lia Cueto explained how Moodrick’s work in international law and relations significantly helped her answer questions she had about the field.

“I study international relations and what she lectured … I’ve learned in my classes before,” Cueto said. “So, to get to see somebody who’s experienced in that … in somewhere like Israel is a very critical real-world experience and opportunity for me as a student.”

According to Helms School of Government Dean Robert Hurt, Neil Wiley, who was the former principal executive at the Office of Director of National Intelligence, and former governors Bob McDonell and George Allen, will be on campus to talk with students this month.

Wallace is a news reporter.