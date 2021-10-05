City of Lynchburg Offers Fourth and Final Night Market of 2021

The Lynchburg Community Market is a consistent part of local life in Lynchburg, selling fresh produce for students and community members.

But on Sept. 29, the Lynchburg Night Market offered shoppers the chance to see the market in a different light — fading light, that is. The market was held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. but featured all the elements of the daytime markets.

Vendors of all kinds came to sell their goods, from pizzas to jewelry to desserts.

Small, locally-owned farms such as Great Day Gardens sold oven-baked pizzas. All their pizzas are baked on a sourdough crust and the vegetables come from the farm. Another small business, Petit Four Cakes, which is owned by Melissa Marsh, sold homemade French macarons at the market.

“I’m a home-based baker,” said Marsh. “I do wedding cakes and cupcakes, and then I do French macarons. I love setting up at markets when I have the chance.”

Easy Does It Farm came with a food truck in which they grilled New York strip steak, apple butter pulled pork and autumn roasted vegetables.

Spearman Artisanry, a local boutique, made an appearance at the market where owner Jannett Spearman sold bracelets, rings and other kinds of jewelry.

Spearman, who was a missionary, came to Lynchburg to help provide for her children as they studied at Liberty.

“I was a computer teacher and an engineer in Lima, Peru,” said Spearman. “My husband was a chaplain and a history teacher. But we moved here to Lynchburg to help our children get through college at Liberty.”

This event was the last Lynchburg Night Market for the foreseeable future. Lynchburg Community Markets will continue as planned every Saturday morning. Oct. 9 is the next Saturday market and it will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hazard is a news reporter.