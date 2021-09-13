Commuter Student Life Continues Food Pantry for Students

The Office of Commuter Student Life opened the commuter food pantry in November 2020 to help diminish food insecurity within the student body at Liberty.

The pantry, which is available by appointment, has helped numerous commuter students stay fed from week to week.

Madison Smith, program coordinator, has seen the impact of the food pantry on the students firsthand.

“We get about 40 visits a week at the food pantry,” Smith said. “So, there is a big need for them [commuter students] to have food.”

According to Liberty’s website, to be eligible for the food pantry, students must be currently enrolled as a commuter student at Liberty. Students have a limit of one visit per week and can select up to 10 items to take home.

The food pantry offers a practical way for students to keep their energy and spirits high throughout classes, assignments, tests and the other demands of college.

“I have told people that hunger is a distraction, and a bag of food might be the one thing keeping a student in college this week,” Ted Whitney, executive director of student life, said. “We surveyed our pantry users, and 73% of those who took the survey said the pantry helps them stay in college.”

Some of the students who have benefited from the pantry have given anonymous positive feedback to let the organizers know just how appreciative they are.

“I am very grateful for this wonderful resource. Just to have a food pantry as a commuter student is very helpful and generous,” said one anonymous student. “God bless you all.”

“The food pantry reduces my overall cost on food products and other essentials. I am truly grateful that we have this food pantry; it’s a lifesaver,” said another student who utilizes the pantry.

Students interested in using the Commuter Food Pantry can go to Green Hall, room 1887, during their hours of operation, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to make an appointment.

