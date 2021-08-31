New Coffee Shop Downtown Offers Inviting Atmosphere for Coffee-lovers of All Kinds

The sound of espresso shots being pulled, coffee brewing and the faint chatter of students and families is a familiar experience for many, but Lynchburg’s coffee shop scene has now expanded.

About five months ago, Andrew Padilla had a vision for the community, so he gathered some of his trusted friends and pressed forward to bring that vision to life. Lynchburg has many coffee shops that Padilla and his team all love, but he decided that he wanted to take all his favorite parts of each shop and put them together. From this blending of coffee shop experiences, La Vida Coffee and Market was born.

La Vida is a brand-new, California-inspired coffee shop located at Memorial Avenue and Langhorne Road. The former wedding venue now serves as a gathering place for the coffee-loving community with house-made syrup flavors and premium roasts.

Full-time team member Tyler Lamb explained that La Vida was created to be a place of community and, of course, coffee. The shop is located in a large, open space, perfect for social gatherings or a relaxed homework day. The space is accented with farmhouse-style tables and comfortable couches and chairs that help create a work-friendly atmosphere in the coffee shop.

Although La Vida just opened in July, it is already a crowd favorite. The business’s comfortable space and extensive menu make it particularly inviting for Lynchburg’s new and returning college students. La Vida offers a variety of coffee, with prices ranging from $2.70 for an espresso to $5.50 for a latte.

La Vida means “The Life” in Spanish, and the goal of Padilla and his team is to bring new life to the city of Lynchburg and the surrounding community.

“The community that we have in Lynchburg is truly something special,” Lamb said. “I am honored to be a part of this journey.”

What was once a wedding venue has been transformed into an open floor plan with ample space for gathering or studying in solitude. (Photo provided)

Lamb graduated from Liberty with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design this May. Lamb comes with coffee knowledge from past jobs, but his graphic design expertise has also afforded him the chance to design the logos for the merchandise La Vida sells in addition to coffee.

La Vida’s Market will also be open to other vendors. Vagabonds Vintage, will be setting up shop in La Vida a few times every week, where owner Beaux Rudkin will be selling vintage goods.

On Sunday mornings, Breakthrough Church holds services in the space, giving people the opportunity to experience the coffee shop in a different light. The church services take place in the morning, then the coffee shop opens from noon to 6 p.m.

Padilla’s team of 10 people continues to grow. There are already hopes of expanding La Vida in the future to create an even larger space, which will in turn provide an all-new experience for guests.

For any locals looking for a new place to hangout, work or just relax, La Vida Coffee and Market offers an inviting new atmosphere to do just that.

