Campus Runway: Who Wore What on the First Day of Class

As the new semester approached, many students agonized over which outfits they should debut when strutting across campus to their new classes, sporting head-to-toe staple looks.

It’s no secret that the first day of class at Liberty, more commonly known as FDOC, serves as a crucial moment to showcase one’s unique sense of style and personality through fashion. Many students dress boldly on FDOC in hopes of setting a strong pace for the rest of the semester, making Liberty’s campus their runway.

As I walked through campus, my eyes danced across a sea of bright colors, uniquely styled pieces and expressive students ready for a fresh semester.

Emery Cadle, a senior studying strategic communication, put an eccentric spin on a timeless look for the FDOC. Cadle wore an oversized electric green sweater vest layered over an ivory-colored midi dress. To compliment her vest, she paired hot pink, high-top converse to match the pink shade of her Lisa Says Gah tote bag. Nothing says “statement” like some tasteful summer layering.

The key to a successful FDOC fit is making a statement, but as nonchalantly as you can. Senior Chasity Wambles demonstrated this concept perfectly with her striking and effective FDOC fit.

Paired with a cropped flowy cream tank, Wambles wore wide-legged patchwork pants. To complete her look, she styled her classic Jadon Platform Doc Marten boots. This outfit created a perfect union between a laid-back look and a put-together one, hitting the FDOC fit out of the park.

One of the most common concerns I hear from students is that they are unsure about how to style an outfit during the usual time crunch of most regular school days. If you don’t know where to begin, I recommend starting with one statement piece and building the outfit from there.

When I opened my closet on the FDOC, my cream-colored peplum midi dress was calling my name. I immediately grabbed the dress and chose it as the statement piece to assemble my outfit around. After putting it on, however, I wasn’t satisfied.

To spruce the outfit up, I urgently began shuffling through my T-shirts to layer underneath the dress, only to be disappointed after trying my idea. It was then the light-bulb moment finally hit me: a tee cropped above the neckline of the dress and worn as the top layer.

With 10 minutes to go, I grabbed the neutral color-blocked tee from my closet and gave it an extreme crop so that the V-neckline of the dress would be visible underneath the tee. Lastly, I completed the outfit with my Pine Green Retro Air Jordan 1 for a pop of color.

Your closet is your expressive playground. Next time you’re looking for a staple fit, remember that layering is your best friend.

It’s only uphill from here when it comes to Liberty students and their fashion tastes. This column will keep you up to date on all the trends and iconic fashion moments happening across campus this semester.

Jessi Green is the Feature Editor. Follow her on Twitter at @jessigreen0.