Liberty Men’s Soccer Falls To Lipscomb In ASUN Quarterfinals

Despite losing to Lipscomb in the first round of the ASUN Tournament, Liberty men’s soccer had a stellar season worth remembering.

Climbing as high as No. 8 in the national rankings at one point, the Flames surpassed all expectations throughout a strong regular season, but they fell at the first hurdle of the postseason in a 2-0 loss to Lipscomb Saturday, bringing their season to an end.

Both teams struggled to put chances together and the first half finished scoreless. Set pieces were a troubling point for the Flames, giving Lipscomb the opportunities for both of its goals – opportunities that the Bisons took.

At one point in the year, even getting on the field was a challenge for the Flames, much less playing in the playoffs.

Eight players in the Flames squad are international students, and some were not able to get back to the U.S. due to different countries’ lockdown rules. The season was rescheduled from the fall to the spring, further compounding Liberty’s struggles.

When the Flames were finally given the green light to play in the spring, they exploded into life, winning five and drawing one in their first six games. Following their undefeated streak, however, the Flames suffered back-to-back losses to conference foes Bellarmine and Lipscomb.

Ultimately, even with the playoff loss, the season was a step forward for the program after a strenuous opening to Head Coach Kelly Findley’s Liberty tenure in 2018.

After a frustrating first season with the program when Liberty held a 5-13 record, Findley helped Liberty adjust to a unique set of circumstances in his second season with the program. Sophomore Seth Clark spoke about the team’s transformation.

“I guess we’ve spent a lot of time together, especially when we weren’t playing,” Clark said in reference to the season’s postponement to the spring. “So, just being able to bond, get closer, and understand how we all play together. I think that’s why we’re playing much better.”

The team scored 15 goals in 11 games. The defense was the real area of improvement for the Flames, only conceding goals in three games, with their eight shutouts being the highest in the NCAA.

“I think honestly it’s the whole team. Especially with the midfielders tracking back, and the attackers pressing,” Clark said. “I think everyone’s just working a lot harder and sticking together when we defend.”

Clark said that the “Canadian Wall,” the team’s nickname for the two Canadian center backs (Brayden Borutzkie and Malik Smith), has been excellent in protecting the team from dangerous chances. Goalkeeper Danny Cordero has also made a string of saves in his nearly 1,000 minutes played.

But Saturday their defensive solidity couldn’t stem the purple tide, and Lipscomb found a way to breach the wall and end Liberty’s playoff hopes.

In the 57th minute, the Bisons floated a long ball in from near the halfway line. Goalkeeper Danny Cordero was unable to beat Lipscomb’s Hayes Wood to the ball, and Wood’s ensuing header gave the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

Later on, in the 84th minute, the Flames conceded a corner kick. Lipscomb’s Noah Gulden whipped in a corner kick, bouncing off of Seth Gulden before being drilled in by Honore Kalala, effectively ending Liberty’s comeback hopes.

With the win, the Lipscomb Bisons advance to the ASUN Tournament semifinals where they will play Jacksonville.

