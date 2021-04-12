Lady Flames Lacrosse Edges Coastal Carolina In Tense Matchup

The Lady Flames lacrosse team edged past Coastal Carolina in a chaotic 27-goal scramble Saturday afternoon, winning 14-13 in dramatic fashion at the Liberty Lacrosse Fields.

The Lady Flames got off to a quick start in the contest, going up 1-0 just 25 seconds into the game courtesy of a Jordan Sheive goal. However, the Chanticleers would quickly take the lead back via two goals from Kayla Downey to wrap up the first five minutes of play.

After 10 more minutes of back-and-forth action and game-preserving stops from Liberty goalkeeper Jennifer Soriero, Mia Toscano moved the ball to Sheive for her second goal of the game, tying things up at 2-2. The Chanticleers responded by grabbing control of the game for the rest of the first half to hold an 8-4 lead at halftime.

“I honestly feel like we were lucky to come out of that half only down four,” Coach Kelly Nangle said. “We were making a lot of mental mistakes. We had 30 minutes to respond, and they did that in every possible (way).”

Liberty came out guns blazing in the second half, launching on a 5-0 run in the first nine minutes to take a 9-8 lead. Redshirt sophomore Brooke Bryan provided two of those goals early on, ultimately finishing the game with four goals in the contest.

“Our coach told us to respond,” Bryan said. “That was the theme of today’s game. It was a gritty game, and we did what our coach told us to do which was responding. We have each other’s back and that amps us up.”

Coastal Carolina regained control with a free position goal from Samantha Courtemanche to bring the Chanticleers back within a goal, making the score 11-10.

As the game went on, it seemed Costal Carolina had answers for Liberty’s every move. With 10:51 left in the second half, Jordin Baerga put the Flames up 13-11 but Coastal Carolina tied it up at 13-apiece with 9:07 left on the clock.

“There is just so much value from these (tight) games,” Nangle said. “Down the road, when we are playing in the postseason, a game like this is so valuable for our experience, so I am just happy with the way we responded.”

As Liberty searched for a final answer, Olivia Glaze deposited the game winner with 1:23 left to play.

“We had a true freshman pick up a loose ball and score the game winner,” Nangle said. “That is going to create so much confidence for her.”

The late goal from Glaze was by no means insurance for the Flames, as with just :05 left on the clock, Liberty needed a ninth save from Soriero on a free position shot, which she delivered by deflecting the ball out with her foot.

“I saw her shot before,” Soriero said. “I saved one of her shots on a free position, so I knew what was coming so I was like, ‘Alright, I got this,’ and the Lord provided and I got the save.”

With the back-and-forth game often feeling out of control, Nangle was pleased to see the game end with a defensive stop.

“What a way to end the game on the defensive end,” Nangle said. “I’m excited for Jenny to get this experience, winning the game in the crease. That is exciting for her.”

Zac Zehnder is a Sports Reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @zaczehnder.