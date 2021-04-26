Former DOJ Counselor And Liberty Alumni Visits Lynchburg To LEcture Students

Students in Dr. Marie Mallory’s Public Speaking class listened intently to their guest speaker on Friday as she spoke on her time at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Kerri Kupec served as Counselor to Attorney General Bill Barr as well as Director of Communications and Public Affairs for the DOJ during the Trump Administration. Kupec, a New York native, graduated from the Liberty University School of Law in 2011 and has remained close to her alma mater through the years.

In February, Kupec was invited by Dean Robert Hurt of the Helms School of Government to speak about her experiences. On her most recent trip, however, Kupec spoke to communications students about the many lessons she learned in her communications positions.

Kupec began her journey with Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a legal organization that focuses on protecting religious liberties. After her time at ADF, Kupec took a position in the Department of Justice, and then was soon thereafter detailed to the White House to head up the two-person communications team for Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

She explained the crisis communication tactics that she had to use during that time

“It became so much bigger than Brett Kavanaugh,” she said.

After the successful confirmation of now-Justice Kavanaugh, Kupec returned to the Department of Justice where she led the public affairs office for the entire department. According to Hurt, as the director for the office, she was instrumental in developing communications strategy during some of the most challenging times in our country’s history – times that included the COVID-19 pandemic, nationwide civil unrest, and a hotly contested presidential election.

In addition, Hurt said that Kupec was also asked by the Attorney General to serve as Counselor to the Attorney General, a role that allowed her to play a significant role in the day-to-day strategy and decision-making at the Department of Justice.

Kupec continued her time speaking to students, giving them solid advice about communicating effectively in crises and beyond. Kupec told them how to foster a relationship with reporters, a relationship that she found very useful in her different positions.

Dr. Marie Mallory welcomed Kupec to her classes with help from Dean Hurt and Dean Scott Hayes of the School of Communication and the Arts.

“The most important thing Ms. Kupec offered our students is the reminder that there is no substitute for hard work,” Mallory said. “She circled back several times to how critical it is to put in the time, think critically, be resourceful and just put your head down and get the work done.”

Kupec was the latest in a long list of guests the Helms School of Government has welcomed to speak with students.

