Zaki Gordon Cinematic Arts Center Prepares Students For Careers In Film

The award-winning film “God’s Compass,” a faith-based film produced by Liberty University’s Cinematic Arts department, received its two-day theatrical release in over 350 movie theaters nationwide on Feb. 25 and 26.

Nearly five years after its premier on television in 2016, the film continually gains traction and popularity through DVD sales and online streaming platforms. Its online performance, in tandem with COVID-19 regulated theatre re-openings, provided the perfect opportunity for the film to have its nationwide moment on the big screen.

“Fathom Entertainment called and said to us, ‘This film is a great opportunity to help us reboot the theaters,’” Stephan Schultze, executive director of cinematic arts and the film’s writer and director, said. “And just like that, it was placed in hundreds of theatres across the country.”

“God’s Compass” won awards such as the Humanitarian Award and the Best Screenplay at the 2016 International Christian Film Festival. The film was also nominated at the festival for awards such as Best Actress and Best Picture.

The film marked the third opportunity for Liberty students to gain hands-on experience in a professional film set and build connections which will benefit them after graduation.

“Once a year, I get to work with the students on a larger project that happens the spring semester of cinematic art student’s junior year,” Schultze said. “My greatest joy is actually making the movie and knowing that the students are learning by doing… by the end of the production process, you can’t tell them apart from a pro in the industry.”

According to Schultze, professionals fly in from all over the country and mentor the up-and-coming filmmakers at Liberty. This not only provides them with connections, but it allows professionals to go back into the world and have a sense of which students they want to potentially hire.

“I think that Liberty is unique in that we make movies and TV shows that have real distribution,” Scotty Curlee, the producer of “God’s Compass” and assistant professor of cinematic arts, said. “These films get real distribution, and there is a nationwide audience seeing the hard work of students and professionals alike displayed in the form of a TV pilot or movie.”

According to Schultze, the film acknowledges the human condition. It highlights people from various backgrounds and emphasizes the importance of a purposeful life, embracing the unexpected lessons gleaned along the way.

“This story was birthed through my personal life experience,” Schultze said. “I tend to look for stories of those who exist in the unexpected and in doing so, teach an invaluable lesson. This story in particular came through my wife and I engaging in the foster care system. When you come face to face with these children, you realize things about life, and it takes you on an incredible journey.”

“God’s Compass” tells the fictional story of a recently retired widowed woman, played by Karen Abercrombie (“War Room”), who takes in a delinquent boy and sparks an incredible connection. Her connection with this child eventually unites her and her son’s faith journey. Her son, played by TC Stallings (“War Room”), is a man blinded by the demands of his job as an emergency room doctor, with nothing but a suffering marriage to show for it.

“This young boy comes into their lives and gives meaning to Karen’s character,” Schultze said. “She ends up helping this young man out and in so doing, TC Stalling’s character discovers the true value of family and restores his marriage.”

Curlee explained that this film was made for reasons beyond mere entertainment; the purpose of the film was to reach people on a spiritual level.

“The message was meant to connect with people,” Curlee said. “People are constantly searching for direction in life. One of the major takeaways is that God has a plan for us…it may not be exactly what you think it’s going to be, it may not go down the path you think it’s going to go down, but God is ultimately our compass.”

After the successful production of six feature films and two TV pilots, cinematic arts students are now on set working to produce their seventh feature film, “Mulligan.” This movie tells the story of a golfer who is given an opportunity to start over with his son.

“We are down in Georgia with 50 plus students from Liberty on location,” Schultze said. “The students will be here for five weeks, learning and growing alongside the professionals and one another.”

The creation of “Mulligan” is currently underway, and its release date has not yet been announced.

