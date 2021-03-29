Liberty University Think Tank Rebrands To “Standing For Freedom Center”

Liberty’s Standing for Freedom Center, formerly known as the Falkirk Center, is currently in the process of rebranding, revealing a new name and will soon announce new fellows with a reaffirmed focus on its original mission and purpose.

The modern think-tank is a non-profit organization that values biblical truth, life and liberty. The center seeks to inform and influence all people to bring positive change to current and future generations while addressing hot button issues that affect truth, life and liberty. The think tank emphasizes valuing and protecting scripture and American liberty.

Ryan Helfenbein, the center’s executive director, quoted John 15 and expressed that the center’s biggest goal and purpose is to stand for biblical truth.

“The biblical priority of faithfulness will lead you to take a stand for truth. Truth will divide, offend, and marginalize those who are on the opposite of truth,” Helfenbein said. “Our priority is not niceness; people think that the Great Commission is about niceness, but, no, it’s about making disciples. Yes, taking a posture of humility, being a servant — absolutely. But you will offend automatically because you are standing for truth.”

The center uses its various social media platforms to discuss current issues, providing information on these topics and a call-to-action. Recent videos were published by the Freedom Center outlining the consequences for Americans if HR1 and HR5, two house resolutions, were passed.

Helfenbein mentioned how HR5, the Equality Act, is the exact opposite of equality and how social justice is being executed according to secular definitions rather than a biblical definition.

“We are trying to establish, among other things, what the Scripture teaches on a variety of issues: abortion, sexuality, justice and truth. Truth is not relative; it is absolute,” Helfenbein said. “We have to go back to the transcendental understanding of that: the good, the beautiful and the true.”

Along with over 40 student ambassadors and counting, the center also has well-known conservatives, such as former NFL player Jack Brewer and author and radio host Eric Metaxas, who represent the think tank. Students can apply to become ambassadors by submitting information on the official website. The center recently started a book club that meets weekly for the purpose of engaging in proactive discussion about the book’s content and the practical applications that can be taken from it and applied in daily life. Their current book is Nancy Pearcey’s “Total Truth.”

In the near future, the center plans on introducing a scholarship program that will allow for more student involvement each semester. Students who participate in the scholarship program would play a greater role in the operations of the center by assisting with elements like content creation or helping put on the center’s larger conferences.

The Freedom Center was a prominent name at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Orlando, Fla., last month. The event welcomed high-profile members in politics, as well as political commentators. The center’s leadership discussed faith in politics with many of the speakers and attendees.

The center has also hosted multiple summits since its founding. Their “Get Louder: Faith Summit,” hosted last September, brought in speakers including former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Metaxas, and former attorney to President Trump Jenna Ellis. The Faith Summit focused on leaders who sought to integrate their faith in policy and political approach.

Helfenbein emphasized that Christians can be effectively involved in politics without being overwhelmed.

“The world has a way of messaging. Christians need to have a different way. It doesn’t preclude us from speaking confidently about a number of key issues. That is what we need to get back — courage and confidence,” Helfenbein said. “We can speak in such a way that we do not at the same time jeopardize or undermine our witness, and when I say that I do not mean niceness. I do not mean everyone is going to like you. … We need to draw the line of making sure that what we are saying nears that of Christ in the Gospel and upholds the standards of holiness and righteousness in Scripture.”

