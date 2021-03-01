C-Pac 2021 Headlined By Speeches From Major Republican Leaders

Top Republican lawmakers and constituents took over Orlando, Florida this weekend for the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), setting the stage for former President Donald Trump’s first public appearance since his recent transition out of the Oval office.

Trump strolled onto the CPAC stage asking the crowd “Did you miss me?” Since leaving office, Trump had made no public speeches until Sunday afternoon, remaining quiet at his Florida residence.

Trump addressed rumors of the creation of a potential third political party with the former president at the helm, saying he had no plans to split the Republican Party.

“I may even run again,” Trump said, teasing the idea of running for the executive office again in 2024.

Throughout the conference, Members of the Republican Party listened as speakers reiterated the values of the party and the mission going forward. Governor Ron Desantis opened up the conference with an address to the crowd Friday morning, which was followed by several GOP headliners including Senator Ted Cruz (TX).

“The Republican party is not just the party of the country club but of the steelworkers,” Cruz said.

Representatives and Senators alike made their way to the main stage speaking to the theme of the conference “America Uncanceled.” Each panel and multi-speaker session highlighted individual amendments in the Bill of Rights, emphasizing the constitutional freedoms of U.S. citizens.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took the stage Saturday afternoon, reflecting on the Trump administration’s efforts to keep “America first.” Pompeo walked the crowd through the U.S.’s relationship with China saying, “we demanded for fair and reciprocal trade,” giving examples on how the U.S. led the way for international diplomacy the past four years.

Attendees of CPAC gave Pompeo a standing ovation as he closed out his time on stage, encouraging Americans to “be a pipe hitter and get stuff done.”

Despite usually taking place in Washington D.C. at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center, CPAC hosted the event at the Hyatt Regency Orlando for the first time in the conference’s history.

Hattie Troutman is the Editor-in-Chief. Follow her on Twitter at @hattrout.