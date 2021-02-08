Vines Center Reopens After Construction

Liberty students were welcomed into the familiar seats of the Vines Center for the first time of the 2020-21 academic year on Wednesday for the spring semesters opening Campus Community.

First year freshmen entered the Vines Center as students for the first time, while returners quickly noticed the changes to the campus staple. The once cream-colored walls are now painted a dark gray, but the ceiling holds the most notable upgrade. The classic Dome is gone, and in its place is a state-of-the-art setup that opens the campus up to official concert tours and events.

Last semester, Campus Community was held in the Williams Stadium with social distancing guidelines in the stands and on the field that provided safe seating for students. Once the Vines Center was finished and the weather turned colder, however, the weekly gathering moving

indoors.

LU stages will provide two services, one at 6 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. each Wednesday. Each row is staggered to only seat students from one specific service, making it easier to sanitize at the end of the night. Seats are still assigned six feet apart, and students are required to wear their masks while in attendance.

University President Jerry Prevo welcomed the students before Campus Pastor David Nasser took the stage to kick off the series “Playlist” for the semester, focusing on the Psalms. Nasser opened the night by explaining the relevance of the five books of Psalms and their alignment with the five books in the Torah.

“God would rather you approach him with honest dishonor than dishonest honor,” Nasser said.

The campus pastor also spoke to students about his family’s recent loss of his mother-in-law. His heartfelt story explained her struggle against COVID-19 and his pain at not being able to hug his wife in the wake of her mother’s death due to the virus. He encouraged students to continue to wear masks and be vigilant regarding safety guidelines.

Continuing the semester protocol, students are required to register for the service in order to attend. Registration for Campus Community opens on Monday at 9 a.m. every week.

