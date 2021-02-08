President Prevo Reflects On Friendship With Falwell Sr., Moving Forward With Vision Of Liberty

As the search for Liberty University’s new president and chancellor moves forward, Liberty’s Executive Board of Trustees emphasized their confidence and support of the school’s transitional leader, Dr. Jerry Prevo in a public message Wednesday Feb. 3.

The longtime friend of Dr. Jerry Falwell Sr., founder of Liberty University, stepped into his role in August 2020 after a unanimous vote from the board to serve as the interim university president.

After departing from his home and church family in Anchorage, Alaska, Prevo and his wife Carol Prevo are continuing their ministry of winning people to Christ on Liberty’s campus, taking what they learned in Alaska and bringing the mission to campus.

Prevo said there are similarities of ministry between his church in Alaska and being on Liberty’s campus. “In Alaska in our early years, there were a lot of people that didn’t have family members around them – they were far away from mom and dad. They were far away from brothers and sisters,” Prevo said. “Here at Liberty University, we have people from all over, and this is their home away from home. And so we’re excited about the different events that help to create a family atmosphere here as well.”

Prevo served as the head pastor of Anchorage Baptist Temple for 47 years, starting with a mission and building a complex ministry.

“Our favorite aspect of serving in the church there was that we were winning people to Christ and we were seeing over 40,000 people who had accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior, through our church ministry, television ministry and radio ministry,” Prevo said. “The Lord truly blessed us in that area.”

Prevo, now President of Liberty, said he once stood on the side of Liberty mountain next to Falwell Sr. looking down on an undeveloped plot of farmland. As Falwell casted his vision for the school that afternoon, Prevo heard in his voice a determined spirit and an unwavering desire to obey God.

“He was a man of great faith, and he inspired people when you were around him. I got to the place where I really believed that his vision was going to come to pass and I wanted to be a part of that and help,” Prevo said.

Despite appearing as one of the leading faces of the school this year, Prevo’s service to the school officially began in 1996 when Falwell Sr. asked him to come on the executive board. In 2003, Falwell Sr. choose Prevo to further serve the board as the chairman.

“We’ve been really involved in Liberty University for a number of years,” Prevo said.

Prevo now serves as Liberty’s fourth president, dedicating himself to the vision cast by Falwell Sr. and growing certain aspects of the school that Falwell Sr. eagerly hoped to advance.

“We’re going to emphasize what Jerry Falwell Sr. emphasized and that’s really making Champions for Christ,” Prevo said.

Jerry Falwell, Sr. is presented with a stuffed fish by Dr. Jerry Prevo of Anchorage Baptist Temple during Convocation, 1983. (Photographer unknown.)

One department Falwell Sr. passionately sought to grow was the school’s seminary. According to Prevo, the focus to grow the seminary is being renewed, hoping to see growth in a few short years.

“Dr. Falwell had a great heart for encouraging young men and women to surrender their life to serve the Lord,” Prevo said. “He had a vision for the school to be academically large, but also for the seminary to really be producing Christian workers, pastors and ministers. We ought to enhance that.”

According to Prevo, financial donations given throughout this year will allow the seminary to provide scholarships for prospective students looking to serve in church ministry. Prevo and others serving on the board of trustees also look to create an academic major focusing on church planting.

“If we’re going to plant churches we need, we need the workers. To do that we need ministers, we need music directors, and we need those who can assist in that area. We’ve already got a great academic program that’s going to implement this well,” Prevo said.

Living with character and integrity serve as the foundation for his leadership method, according to Prevo, starting in the church and now as a university president. Prevo said he looked up to several other pastors and what made them successful as dependable leaders, applying what he learned and practicing those principles in his own leadership roles.

“We’re taught by Dr. Falwell to practice Proverbs 3:5, trusting the Lord with all of that heart and lean not unto thine own understanding but acknowledge him in all things, and he will make your paths straight,” Prevo said. “I think the most important focus of leadership is character, integrity and perseverance, sticking with it.”

Although the university’s choice for the future president and chancellor remains unannounced, the Executive Board’s trust and confidence in the leadership of Prevo continues to drive the school forward. Similarly, Prevo said he looks to remain resilient on the mission set forth by Falwell Sr., knowing the personal request Falwell Sr. placed before him.

This vision Prevo witnessed first-hand set the foundation for how he now leads the largest Christian school in the United States. To continue seeing his friend’s vision become a reality, humbles and encourages Prevo.

“Falwell told me, ‘… When I’m gone, I want you to be willing to do whatever you’re asked of to do to help keep this university going in the right direction,’” Prevo said. “I want to be remembered as one who guided Liberty University through this transition period, staying on mission.”

Hattie Troutman is the Editor-in-Chief. Follow her on Twitter at @hattrout.

