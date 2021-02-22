Montview Hosts Valentine’s Day Blacklight Bowling

On Valentine’s day, black lights replaced the standard fluorescent lights at Liberty University Montview Bowling Alley, setting the mood for attendees to enjoy a date night or a celebration with friends.

Campus Recreation set up the event, beginning the planning process at the start of the semester. Paper flyers and digital advertisements in Liberty Academic buildings and the offer to buy one game and receive one free aided in the anticipation of the event.

The black lights and special playlist, “LU bowling” on Spotify were set up beforehand for the coming bowlers.

According to Preston Husker, an employee at the bowling alley, Sundays are usually particularly slow.

It only got busier as the night went on. Liberty Campus Recreation, while providing a fun date night option, operated in compliance with COVID-19 precautions to maximize fun while also minimizing the spread of the virus. Staff sanitized the bowling balls, booths, and shoes, and attendees were required to wear masks during the event.

Bowling was not the only activity that attracted attendees, however. One couple came to experience the music and use the pool tables.

“Neither of us can bowl,” freshman Carrie Barton said. “But the atmosphere is what both of us are really enjoying.”

While Valentine’s Day might be over, Blacklight Bowling at the Montview Bowling Alley isn’t. Blacklight Bowling occurs every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Emma Arbuckle is a News Reporter.