Liberty Engineering Senior Patents New Invention For Major Car Manufacturer

An engineering student at Liberty recently created a product that Toyota will patent to help reduce health hazards for employees.

Claire Callahan, a senior, stated that after four months of work, the product still needs to be dispersed among all Toyota plants before any next steps can be taken. Callahan’s Toyota product is the only one currently in the process of being patented.

“At this stage, it could take up to five years to be completed, since it has to go through every level,” Callahan said.

Because the product is still in the patenting process, Callahan could not describe it in great detail. However, she said the product is similar to a gasket.

The prototype is currently in use, and the process was aided by a well-known contractor that used her design.

Callahan interned with Toyota in Buffalo, West Virginia. She expressed that her inspiration for this product was her concern for her friend’s health at the Toyota plant.

“I had modified it for a specific product that reduced health hazards for a team member’s burden, they were breathing in something that could cause long lasting health conditions,” Callahan said. “I was able to fix that for them.”

Her product will be available in all Toyota plants in the USA, and internationally as needed.

“I was talking with team members that were on the line for a while, seeing where their burden was. They have groups where they meet during lunch time, talk about issues, and have an engineer sit with them,” Callahan said. “I was their designated engineer and was able to help solve this problem for them.”

She enjoys interning with Toyota and will work there after graduation, striving to eventually turn her focus to robotics.

Callahan’s product is currently in the early staged of development.

“I definitely enjoy being there in person the most. I was only able to be there for my first term which was from January to August 2019, but the rest of my terms have been virtual,” Callahan said. “It is a great place to work, I really enjoy how much they care for their employees, no matter where you are.”

In Callahan’s opinion, a good work ethic shows dedication to Christ.

“I think Christians should really work hard for their company and be dedicated. In addition, just living out your life for God,” Callahan said. “I think a lot of times as engineers, people think they need to talk about the gospel while they are working all the time, but then you take away from the company and your work ethic is gone.”

Christian values and morals along with the accredited engineering program are what drew Callahan to Liberty. She expressed that she developed an interest in engineering her last two years of high school due to her love of math and building objects.

