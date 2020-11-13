Staff Predictions: Liberty vs. Western Carolina

After coming off a thrilling 38-35 victory over Virginia Tech last week, the Flames football team comes back to Lynchburg to take on the Western Carolina Catamounts, who have yet to play a game this year. With no knowlege on their opponent’s strategy, Liberty will enter this contest blind. But does that really matter after what the Flames have shown they are capable this year? Or will Western Carolina pull off the improbable upset? Our staff weighs in in this week’s staff predictions.

John Nekrasov, Editor -LU 35, WCU 17

The Flames are ranked No. 22 in the country, they’re undefeated at 7-0, and they have an on-fire quarterback in Malik Willis who’s popping up on performance watchlists all over the country. With FCS school Western Carolina playing its first game of the year against Liberty Saturday, expect a confident Liberty win and an 8-0 record going into a pivotal game against NC State next week.

Christian Weaner, Asst. Editor – LU 41, WCU 0

It’s finally going to happen. After coming close on two occasions this season, the Flames defense will claim an elusive shutout for the first time since 2016, when they blanked Presbyterian 16-0. Much like two years ago when Liberty was trounced by Auburn 53-0 in a low-stakes matchup late in the season, the Flames will roll past FCS opponent Western Carolina Saturday in Williams Stadium and begin looking ahead to key games in the coming weeks.

John Simmons, Web Manager/Reporter – LU 42 , WCU 10

Liberty is #22 in the nation, and Western Carolina hasn’t played this year. The Flames are riding a confidence high that few teams in school history have had, and the offense has been nearly unstoppable all year long. This should be an easy win for the Flames as log as they stay focused.

Emmanuel Adamson, Social Media Manger/Reporter -LU 42, WCU 17

This weekend Western Carolina will travel to Williams Stadium to take on the Flames. The Flames are coming off an impressive win against the Hokies and are climbing in the AP poll. I don’t expect this game to be a close one.

Mario Cosentino, Reporter -LU 35, WCU 14

There are a lot of unknowns going into this Saturday’s game against an untested Western Carolina team who has yet to play a game this season. After going 3-9 in 2019, I’m not sure what to expect from the Catamounts, who last faced the Flames in 2008 in a game that LU won 19-16. What we do know is that anyone would have a hard time betting against the undefeated Flames at this point in the season.

Joshua Lipowski, Reporter – LU 52, WCU 10

The 22nd ranked team in the nation is playing an FCS team who went 3-9 last season. There is no need to overanalyze.

Christian Shields, Reporter -LU 52, WCU 14

Liberty Football has consistently gotten it done week in and week out, constantly proving the critics wrong. The Flames will easily overpower an FCS opponent in Western Carolina who has yet to play a game this season. Expect a blowout and another rise in the AP poll for the Flames.