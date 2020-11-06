Staff Predictions: Liberty vs. Virginia Tech

An in-state rivalry. Two intriguing quarterbacks guiding relentless offenses. An undefeated mid-major against a confident ACC squad. What more could you want in a football matchup? Liberty puts their 6-0 record and school-first top-25 ranking on the line when they venture to Blacksburg to face a confident Virginia Tech team. What should we expect heading into Liberty’s most important matchup in program history to date? Our staff fills you in in this week’s edition of game predictions.

John Nekrasov, Editor – VA Tech 28, LU 24

Liberty may be undefeated and Virginia Tech may be 4-2, but the Flames come into this game as definite underdogs on paper. Tech may have struggled at times this season, but it has an efficient run game and Liberty has not faced an opponent of this caliber this season. The Athletic reported that Tech’s defense is already keeping a close eye on red-hot Liberty QB Malik Willis, but the Hokies should have enough quality in the end to take a close-run contest.

Christian Weaner, Asst. Editor – VA Tech 38, LU 33

What an intriguing matchup for the Flames. Coming off a bye last week, Liberty enters Saturday’s contest rested and ready to take on possibly the most talented team – on paper – LU will face all season. The weirdest part: the No. 25 ranked Flames are 14.5-point underdogs against the unranked Hokies (4-2). This one will likely be a shootout featuring two exciting dual-threat QBs, but Virginia Tech will force some turnovers and come out on top.

John Simmons, Web Manager/Reporter – LU 33, VA Tech 27

There’s not much more to say about Malik Willis’ play this season other than it has been spectacular. After accounting for a program-record seven touchdowns in a victory over Southern Mississippi last week, there is no reason to believe that Willis and the Flames will run short on confidence when they travel to Blacksburg. Add in the program’s first ever AP Poll ranking as a confidence booster and you have all the ingredients necessary for a victory over the Hokies.

Emmanuel Adamson, Social Media Manager/Reporter – VA Tech 35, LU 27

The Liberty Flames are off to an impressive 6-0 start. However, the Flames will be going on the road to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. This game will be one of the Flames biggest challenge is this season. I think this will be the first loss for the Flames this season.

Mario Cosentino, Reporter – LU 24, VA Tech 21

Win seven will not come easy for the Flames who will have their hands full against the Hokies and their versatile QB, redshirt junior Hendon Hooker. Liberty’s defense will likely determine the outcome of the game and cannot afford to let their guard down like they did in the third quarter against Southern Miss. The Hokies will score first, but the Flames will come out on top, proving once again why they belong in the Top 25.

Joshua Lipowski, Reporter – LU 31, VA Tech 28

The biggest game in Flames history awaits on Saturday. Virginia Tech has been the definition of inconsistency this season. From looking very solid against N.C. State and Boston College to looking terrible against Wake Forest and UNC. Hendon Hooker vs Malik Willis will indeed be fun to watch considering they are both dual-threat quarterbacks. Some might give Liberty no chance in this one but playing in Blacksburg is not as intimidating with only 1,000 fans in the stands. Add to that Hugh Freeze has beaten Alabama twice. He knows a thing or two about upsetting teams and getting ready for games like this.

Christian Shields, Reporter – VA Tech 38, LU 31

Liberty has started its season extremely well. Its win over Syracuse and it’s AP ranking have been historic. However, it is facing a quality team in Virginia Tech. VA Tech will not allow Liberty’s offense to put up the same numbers that the Flames have in their previous games. Expect the game to be closer than expected, but the Flames to ultimately receive their first loss.