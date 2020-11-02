College Republicans Will host a Presidential election Night Watch Party Event for Students

Liberty’s College Republicans Club will host an election night viewing party event this Tuesday evening, offering students a place to watch together as results come in.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. All students are welcome, and the cost for entry is $5. Because of the potential for late results, the event was late-night approved by the Dean of Students.

“Since the last election didn’t have results until late in the evening, we will be watching the results come in live and filling in our own electoral map,” Jack Collins, first vice chairman of the club, said.

Attendees can also look forward to food, a photo booth and other activities.

“The idea [for the viewing party] has been in the works since our board assumed office back in April,” Collins said, “We knew we wanted to do a big event to thank people for their hard work and activism during this unusual election cycle.”

The planning process for the event has been extensive, as the club sought to find a way to bring students together to celebrate the election while also complying with COVID-19 safety requirements for large gatherings.

“We hope to see a great turnout at this event from the student body, as we have worked hard to create a fun event while also adhering to guidelines,” Collins said. “While this event is being hosted by the College Republicans and is ultimately a celebration of Republican victory, we would hope that people of opposing beliefs would feel willing to come out and celebrate this election with us.”

