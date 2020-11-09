College Republicans Host Watch Party on Election Night

On Tuesday around 7:45 p.m., an overwhelmingly red, white and blue line formed outside of the LaHaye Event Space, reaching back through the atrium all the way to the main entrance doors. Approximately 175 students attended the College Republicans election night party, excited to gather and watch results roll in with their peers.

Attendees paid an entrance fee as the doors opened at 8 p.m. and were given wristbands by event staff. Inside, they grabbed snacks — choosing from an assortment of cheeses, fruits and cookies — took a drink from a cooler and chose a table.

A large projection of live election coverage was the focal point of the room. Closer to 8:30 p.m. cheers erupted across the event center as a wave of red states rolled in, projected in favor of President Trump. Students stood up from their tables, waved their flags and cheered.

Liberty senior Sarah Bernd, a strength and conditioning major and recent transfer, was in attendance at the event.

“I wanted to be in a space where there are like-minded people, so I could celebrate a Republican victory if that happened,” Bernd said.

Bernd emphasized the importance of political literacy and Christian involvement in the political realm.

“It is important to be educated on politics and what is happening — it is the world we live in, and so we need to step up and make those choices,” Bernd said. “And what you see in the Bible tends to line up with the Republican platform.”

Senior Caitlyn Gibbons attended because she was curious about the event and the College Republicans as a whole and wanted to watch the election with like-minded voters.

“I wanted to see what the Republican party at Liberty looked like at Liberty,” Gibbons said. “It was cool to see the patriotism — I have never seen so many people in red, white and blue.”

Gibbons is from Scranton, Pennsylvania, a key battleground area this election cycle. Although she attended the event excited to support the President, she emphasizes the call on Christians to be graceful in accepting a fair and just result.

“We need to remember that we are Christians first and that politics are not the end-all, be-all,” Gibbons said. “No matter who wins, our main goal should be to bring glory to God.”

According to Jack Collins, first vice chairman of the College Republicans at Liberty and event leader, most of the attendees stayed until about 2 a.m. as states continued to be called.

“The energy in the room did not decrease one ounce throughout the night,” Collins said. “Everyone was excited and glued to the screen to see what state would be called next.”

