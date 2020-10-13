TRBC iKids Partner With Liberty Council for Exceptional Kids Club for a Night of Family Fun

Liberty’s Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) club plans to partner with Thomas Road Baptist Church’s iKids program for a night of trick-or-treating. This is the first year that children, along with their families, are invited to a mock trick-or-treat event in the classrooms and halls of TRBC.

The event will occur on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. Families will be served a pizza dinner before the trick-or-treating. The event replaces the usual annual fall fest held in the LCA gym due to new COVID-19 regulations. The night will be special for the families of “iKids”–those with special needs–to celebrate the holiday without stress.

Katelyn Zagursky, chapter president for CEC, said the purpose behind the club is to educate the school community as well as serve in the community to help children with special needs.

“What we will do is buddy up,” Zagursky said. “One of our Liberty students will be partnered with one of the families and we’ll have people in each of the classrooms and they’ll do a fake trick-or-treat night. So, it’s a modified trick-or-treating event at the school. It’s just a super cute opportunity that we get to have this year.”

Toy Hine, the Special Needs Director at Thomas Road, explained that while new guidelines created the initial shift in events, it was the parents who advocated for this type of event.

“Through talking with many of our parents, we realized the need for an event like this,” Hine said. “Families can come to a safe environment and enjoy a time of trick- or- treating.”

The event is following all guidelines set in place. There are 65 attendees expected, including the family members of the children. CEC is asking for 50 Liberty volunteers to help.

“It’ll just be the families walking together and someone from Liberty will be guiding them with social distancing in place,” Zagursky said. “All of our volunteers are asked to wear masks and if they are passing out candy, they have to wear gloves.”

Not only will this event be offered to students in the iKids program with TRBC, but to any family with a special needs child in the community as well.

“My favorite part with serving in these events is being able to have a hands-on (experience) helping the special needs community,” Zagursky said. “Also, being an education major, being able to see the things we’re learning in class actually play out and get experience with doing that.”

Hine explained that the partnership between the church and the campus club is what allows these events to take place and shared her gratitude.

“This partnership has been a blessing,” Hine said. “The CEC club leadership oversees the event and recruits LU students to work one-on-one with the individuals. These events are possible because of this partnership.

