Student Activities Provides an Afternoon of Autumn Activities in a COVID Safe Way

On Friday, Oct. 2, Liberty’s Student Activities hosted a fall festival at Hydaway Outdoor Center complete with live music, rides, craft booths and pumpkin painting to celebrate the beginning of the new season.

Decorations strung and placed around the area transformed Hydaway into a fall retreat. The main event, and crowd favorite, was the pumpkin painting. Students who attended were provided pumpkins and art supplies and were able to design them in their own unique way.

Additionally, attendees perused a variety of artisanal booths for trinkets such as essential oils, custom stickers and face masks, bracelets, bags and so much more.

While students enjoyed their candy apples and other treats, they listened to a live set by Lynchburg’s Dylan Rolfsen, who released his latest album in April.

Even though much of the event was centered around crafts, there was a little bit of something for everyone at the Fall Fest. For instance, students waited in line to ride the mechanical bull and the virtual reality roller coaster. Attendees were also able to use a fall themed backdrop to take photos and commemorate the event.

Student Activities faced many unique challenges while hosting this year’s Fall Fest because of COVID-19. New safety measures and protocols had to be implemented and enforced. For instance, as students arrived, security guards were present to inform attendees of the mask policy. Additionally, signs were posted throughout the venue reminding students to socially distance. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes were also available.

“I felt very safe at Fall Fest,” Alex Briggs, a sophomore, said. “We were required to wear masks, and we were at an outside venue. Everyone was doing their part to slow the spread, because no one wants to go home and do classes online.”

Students have fun at Fall Fest at Camp Hydeaway on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Chase Gyles)

This year, Rhino Sports and Entertainment Services helped with implementing safety procedures. The employees are stationed in many highly populated areas to remind students to wear masks and socially distance. Jerry Jacobs, one of their employees at Liberty, discussed his role during the Fall Fest.

“We are here to inform, not enforce,” Jacobs said. “I have seen other schools get shut down because of COVID, and I don’t want to see that happen here. Our goal is to make sure the students can stay at school and stay healthy.”

Because of the limited parking at Hydaway, buses ran from Green Hall to the festival all throughout the event. Additionally, employees were present to assist those who drove themselves to the event in finding a space to park ~their vehicles. Sophomore Halle Gopee attended the festivities in a bid to prepare for the fall season.

“It was a great time to connect with friends,” Gopee said. “I also loved being able to eat some food and of course, paint pumpkins.”

Student Activities plans to host a drive-in-style movie Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. to watch “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.” The event will take place in the East Satellite parking lot with attendees coming through the entrance nearest to the Lynchburg Regional Airport.

