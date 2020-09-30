Staff Predictions: Liberty vs. North Alabama

After months of wondering if the 2020 football season would begin, Liberty football has burst onto the scene in impressive fashion, jumping out to a 2-0 start. This week, the Flames host the University of North Alabama Lions at 1 p.m. at Williams Stadium. Who are the key players in this matchup, what should Liberty fans expect from the Lions, and most importantly, who will win? Our editors and sports reporters weigh in with their predictions:

John Nekrasov, Editor – LU 40, UNA 24

An FCS team in Liberty’s old Big South Conference stomping grounds, UNA will kick off its season against Liberty next weekend – and the Flames should make short work of the Lions. One question mark rests above QB Malik Willis’ potential arm injury from last game, however. Backup QB Chris Ferguson may be forced to start the game depending on Willis’ status, removing the threat that Willis provides on the ground and requiring more out of Liberty’s receiver core. Regardless of who starts, however, Liberty should have enough quality to take away a relatively comfortable victory for a 3-0 record.

Christian Weaner, Asst. Editor – LU 45, UNA 16

After being dealt a tough blow when the Big South cancelled the fall sports season, North Alabama Athletic Director Mark Linder quickly pivoted to put together a solid four-game schedule for the Lions. Liberty will be the first of those contests and the Flames will prove to be formidable foe for UNA, who plays at the FCS level. With or without Willis, this one could get ugly fast.

John Simmons, Web Manager/Reporter – Liberty 31, UNA 14

After Malik Willis injured his arm against FIU, the Flames will have to rely on their run game to generate offense against the Lions. Peytton Picket will have two touchdowns and 100 yards en route to a comfortable win for Liberty over its FCS opponent.

Emmanuel Adamson, Social Media Manager/Reporter – LU 30, UNA 17

The North Alabama Lions last season struggled on the road and after a close win against FIU last week, the Liberty Flames led by quarterback Malik Willis are off to a hot 2-0 start. The Flames will beat the Lions in convincing fashion this weekend.

Mario Cosentino, Reporter – LU 31, UNA 10

The untested Lions of North Alabama University will drop a tough season opener this Saturday against an undefeated Liberty team. It will be a great opportunity for Coach Hugh Freeze to correct the early-game errors made in the Flames two-point win over Florida International. While there are a lot of unknowns about the Lions going into the game, anyone would have a hard time betting against the Flames at this point in the season.

Joshua Lipowski, Reporter – LU 30, UNA 14

UNA is relatively new to Division I and was a 4-7 FCS team last season. Even if Malik Willis does not play, Liberty is simply more talented on both sides of the football.

Christian Shields, Reporter – LU 34, UNA 17

Liberty has gotten off to a great start and that momentum should continue into the next game. North Alabama will not be able to keep up with the high scoring of Coach Freeze’s program and will lose their season opener. Malik Willis and the Flames will overpower the outclassed North Alabama.

Season Standings

1- Adamson (2-0), 2- Nekrasov (2-0), 3- Shields (2-0), 4- Cosentino (1-1), 5- Lipowski (1-1), 6- Simmons (1-1), 7- Weaner (1-1)

Last Week’s Closest: Christian Shields & Christian Weaner (tie)

Prediction: Liberty 34, FIU 28 (Shields) Liberty 38, FIU 28 (Weaner) Actual: Liberty 36, FIU 34