Regal Cinemas reopens with discounted classics and new movies on the horizon

Just in time for the return of students, a local movie theater re-opened their doors with sanitized seats and discounted classic films.

Regal Cinemas, located in the River Ridge Shopping Mall, reopened Aug. 21 to the public with new safety measures designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and still allow patrons to see new releases. The cinema is taking cleanliness seriously, according to a media announcement from Regal

Vice President of Communications Richard Grover.

“Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures that adhere to the latest CDC and public health guidelines, including innovative sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols and mandatory mask policies for Regal employees and guests,” Grover wrote in the announcement.

Masks are required at all times, except when eating and drinking, per Regal Cinemas’ website’s section on coronavirus prevention measures.

When in the auditorium, guests are mandated to sit at least two seats apart to maintain proper social distancing. The number of moviegoers allowed in the theater has been lessened due to state and county policies of capacity allowance; the maximum capacity of each auditorium depends on local and regional policies. Group sizes may be limited depending on those policies as well.

Each auditorium is sanitized after every screening, the website announced.

In addition to maintaining safety by using masks and social distancing, Regal is also providing hand hygiene sanitation stations around the theater and lobby areas. Concessions will be sold, but guests now have the option to buy through the app to reduce contact. The menu has been modified temporarily.

These safety measures, however, mean that viewers can now see highly-anticipated films.

“Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’, opening in the U.S. Thursday, Sept. 3, will headline new movies coming to theatres like ‘Unhinged,’ ‘Greenland’ and ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield,’” Grover wrote. “[As well as] ‘Broken Hearts Gallery,” along with the strong slate of highly-anticipated movies scheduled to release throughout the remainder of 2020, including ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ ‘Black Widow,’ ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Soul,’ and many more.”

Students can look forward to seeing new releases at regular price as well as formerly released classic films at a discount.

“In celebration of welcoming moviegoers back, Regal will also offer movie fans a wide selection of classic titles at a discounted price of $5 for adults,” Grover said.

Students can buy tickets online or at the door. Purchasing tickets online allows them to choose a screening type, preferred viewing time and seating

in advance.

The Regal Cinemas website says that its theaters will continue to work with public health authorities and other officials to ensure that their theaters are safe. They promise to continue working with an approved expert on infectious diseases and have their procedures monitored and reviewed as guidelines change.

