Miss Lynchburg and Current LU Student Prepares for 2021 Miss Virginia Competition

Alexia “Lexi” Williams has always been a performer. From Carnival cruise shows to TV appearances, singing has brought her success in stages and events across the country.

Last November performing brought her to a new stage in Lynchburg. There, she impressed the judges with her vocal performance of “Think of Me” from The Phantom of the Opera, dazzled the audience in a sleek black dress and made an impact on the whole room with her heart for Peter Pan Syndrome to win the title of Miss Lynchburg.

But for Williams, pageants and performing are about far more than the competition. They are a way for her to pursue her passions and promote a cause she cares about.

Williams first started competing in pageants in 2015 because of the encouragement from her grandparents, who were former judges for the Miss USA Pageant organization, and her vocal coach, who was formerly Miss Alabama. Williams became involved with the Miss America Organization at the age of 16 and competed in Alabama until she was 18. She won her first Miss America Organization competition as Miss Central Alabama’s Outstanding Teen.

Williams took a break from pageants in her freshman year of college, but soon got back into it where she won Miss Lynchburg in 2019.

The Miss Virginia competition was canceled because of COVID-19, but Williams hopes the pageant planned for the summer of 2021 runs as scheduled.

“This year will be my first time competing for Miss Virginia and I am extremely excited,” Williams said.

Normally, the title of Miss Lynchburg is held for a year up until the next competition, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, Williams was able to maintain the title of Miss Lynchburg for another year without having to compete for it again.

As Miss Lynchburg, Williams has been a spokesperson at several public events such as ribbon cutting ceremonies, engagement and bridal shows and Habitat for Humanity. She also volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America and partnered to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Miss America national platform. Additionally, Williams created her platform advocating awareness for Peter Pan Syndrome, visiting schools and events where she talks about her platform and educates others on how to be successful in adulthood.

Williams has many passions such as singing, dancing, and acting. She also enjoys hiking, listening to music, going to the beach, and horseback riding.

Williams uses her platform as a beauty queen to help others

“God has really given me the opportunity to travel and learn while doing the things I love,” said Williams.

Williams’ passion to help others includes using her time as Miss Lynchburg to influence the next generation of young girls.

“The person standing in the mirror you look at today is only the beginning,” said Williams. “Life has so many wonderful journeys and adventures that are waiting. Just because this season might have a few closed doors, doesn’t mean that God is telling you to give up.”

Williams lives in Orange Beach, Alabama when she is not at school in Lynchburg, Virginia. Williams is a junior at Liberty majoring in interdisciplinary studies, with concentrations in theatre arts and communication, and a triple minor in business, criminal justice, and digital media performance.

Williams chose interdisciplinary studies because it allowed her to create her own major, giving her the ability to pursue multiple passions and still graduate on time. Her long-term goal after graduating from Liberty University is to attend Law School.

“If you were to ask me if this is where I would be 9 years ago, I would have never believed you,” said Lexi. “God’s plans are far greater than my own and I’m so thankful that I listened to His calling for my life. I am so grateful for my school and I am honored to be part of the Miss America Organization.”

More about William’s platform and journey as Miss Lynchburg can be found on Instagram @peterpansyndrome_101 or @misslynchburg.

