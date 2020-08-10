Liberty University announces acting president following Jerry Falwell Jr.’s indefinite leave of absence

Liberty University Board of Trustees Chairman Jerry Prevo will serve as the Acting President of the university.

This appointment follows Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence from the position announced August 7. The decision was made earlier today with the complete support of the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees.

Prevo has been a member of the university’s board since 1996 and has served as the board chairman since 2003. He recently retired after 47 years as senior pastor of Anchorage Baptist Temple in Anchorage, Alaska. Under his leadership, Anchorage Baptist Temple became one of the largest churches in the state.

“I want to thank my fellow board members for having confidence that I could be entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the Acting President during this time of Jerry Falwell Jr’s indefinite leave of absence,” said Dr. Prevo in Liberty’s official news release. “We have a world-class leadership team at Liberty University who will support me in running our operations on a day-to-day basis and fulfilling our spiritual mission unabated: Training Champions for Christ.Please pray for us as well as the Falwell family as we embark on our academic year, and so we may continue to be united in our common purpose and our faith in Christ.”

Prevo has stepped back as chairman for the duration of his time serving as Acting President. He will begin his new role immediately and is expected to work from the main Lynchburg campus starting on August 17.

Savanna Graves is the News editor for the Liberty Champion. Follow her on Twitter @SavannaLeigh